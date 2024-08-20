Former Miss South Africa and medical doctor Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo is expecting

Green and her husband, Ze Ndwandwe Nxumalo, announced their pregnancy in a cute Instagram video

Fans sent sweet congratulatory messages to the couple, wishing them well on their pregnancy

Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo marked her 30th birthday with a bun in the oven. The former Miss South Africa announced her pregnancy in a wholesome video with her husband, Ze Ndwandwe Nxumalo.

Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo has announced her pregnancy. Image: @tamaryngreen

Source: Instagram

Tamaryn posts video showing off baby bump

The former Miss SA and medical doctor by profession, Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo, made the exciting announcement on her Instagram page. In the video, her husband, Ze Nxumalo, shows their scan and touches Tamaryn's baby bump.

Tamaryn also marked her 30th birthday, saying her pregnancy was her gift,

"Couldn’t have asked for a better gift on my 30th birthday. What a blessing we’ve been given."

Tamaryn pens sweet birthday message to herself

After sharing the cute video, Tamaryn posted a few snapshots showcasing her enchanting beauty. She also penned a sweet birthday message to herself.

"Grateful beyond words to God for blessing me with 30 years of life. Thank you, Lord, for every moment, every lesson, and every blessing along the way." she wrote.

The former beauty pageant queen also thanked their supporters for the sweet messages.

"We are beyond excited for the new journey ahead. Your kind words and thoughtful messages made my day even more special. I’m truly grateful for each and every one of you."

See the rest of her message below:

Mzansi congratulates the Nxumalos

Netizens sent out sweet messages to the couple and wished them well in their journey.

azzakiza said:

"And then there were 3."

mialerouxx exclaimed:

"Yes yes yes!!! So happy for you Tam!"

werner_wessels added:

"Yay!!!! Finally!! That little human is so blessed with THE most incredible parents ever!!!"

sarahcatherineroberts' mentioned:

"Eeeek we can’t wait to our little gal."

Thuli Phongolo shows off baby hand in cute picture

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ and media personality Thuli Phongolo posted a confusing post holding a baby's hand.

Fans gushed over her photos, and some wondered whose baby was she holding in the cute photo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News