DJ and media personality Thuli Phongolo left her fans confused when she showed off a baby's hand

In a series of cute pictures on Instagram, Thuli seemingly gave fans an update on how her Sunday went

Netizens gushed over her photos, and some wondered whose baby was she holding in the cute photo

South African actress turned DJ sparked a conversation online when she posted a picture of her holding a baby's hand.

Thuli Phongolo posted a picture of her holding a baby. Image: @thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

DJ Thuli Phongolo posts cute pic holding a baby

Former The Wife actress Thuli Phongolo confused many of her fans when she posted a cryptic picture of her holding a baby's hand.

In her recent Instagram post, Thuli gave insight on her Sunday when she posted photos with the caption, "9/10 reasons to remain candid. Happy Sunday!"

In her post, Thuli is holding a beautiful bouquet of white flowers and red roses, her outfit, yellow Louis Vuitton sneakers, some bubbles, and shopping bags. But one photo that stood out was her picture holding a baby's hand.

Mzansi deliberates Thuli's pictures

Fans wonder whose baby Thuli Phongolo is holding and whether or not it is her baby. This would not be the first time Thuli trended in a while as she previously made headlines for dumping her DJing duo 2Faced, a group she started with Slenda Da Dancing DJ.

Despite all the negativity, Thuli is never one to address rumours publicly. So it would be no surprise if she did not address whose baby she was bonding with. Here are the comments about Thuli Phongolo's pictures.

_thequeen 34 gushed:

“Slide 8. Is baby here yet?”

normanmasjukela asked:

"Was Thuli P pregnant?"

seancooldad joked:

“Next thing “plug for the baby’s hand” these people.”

thuli_saa said:

"Uggh. That 8th frame."

Thuli Phongolo sparks debate after revealing completing the bible

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thuli Phongolo allegedly finished the Bible. Now that she has completed it, she has set her sights on starting the Quran.

The former Generations star revealed that it was an incredible journey. Aware of the possible negative comments, Thuli asked netizens to avoid advising her on her decision.

