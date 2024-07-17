Former Afrotainmet dancer Slenda Da Dancing DJ is reportedly no longer part of the female DJ group 2Faced

She formed the group with Thuli Phongolo, and they rarely received positive responses from netizens

Slenda has decided to focus on her solo career and is said to be working on her EP, which will show her strength as a solo act

Dancer turned DJ Sithabile Zungu, who goes by the stage name Slenda Da Dancing DJ, is allegedly no longer associated with the female DJ duo 2Faced.

Slenda parts ways with Thuli Phongolo

The once famous group that caused buzz for all the right and wrong reasons is no longer there. According to TshisaLIVE, the group, which consisted of Thuli Phongolo and Slenda Da Dancing DJ, called 2Faced, has broken up.

The ladies rarely received positive responses from netizens online, with some criticising their chemistry behind the decks. If not that, then their dance moves often made peeps cringe.

One thing was certain among netizens: Slenda did her thing while Thuli Phongolo's dance moves were lacking.

Why Slenda Da Dancing DJ left 2Faced

According to the news publication, Slenda is focusing on her solo career as a DJ. Slenda has already started taking up gigs as a solo act, and her supporters are here for it.

Her objective is to do what she does best and take Mzansi music to the world

“My goal is to achieve everything to the best of my ability and to push our music culture internationally.”

Reacting to her solo set, one fan, @sandilejali03, said:

"Nanguke ulsenda engimaziyo Mina ay le ubuyenza no phongolo ay ay welcome back," which translates to, "This is the Slenda I know, not the one who was busy dancing with Thuli Phongolo. Welcome back."

Thuli Phongolo allegedly dumps Slenda Da Dancing DJ

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thuli Phongolo allegedly left Slenda Da Dancing DJ hanging after she dumped their DJing group.

It is reported that Thuli Phongolo feels more powerful than 2Faced and that she brings in the numbers. However, Slenda's manager reacted to the rumours and poured cold water on them, saying the group was still together.

