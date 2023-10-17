Thuli Phongolo announced that the music duo 2Faced is looking to hire quality South African designers

She also gushed over their growth and hit back at trolls who had a lot of negative things to say about them

Phongolo also reiterated that she cannot dance after netizens trolled her and Slenda The Dancing DJ following a viral video of their performance

2Faced is seeking young designers

Taking to her Twitter page, Thuli Phongolo shared that the newly formed music duo 2Faced is looking to hire quality South African designers.

2Faced consists of the former actress and Durbanite Slenda The Dancing DJ.

"Hey, guys. We’re looking for quality South African designers to work with for 2Faced! Please plug us, or hit us up, let’s support local!"

Thuli hits back at critics following backlash

Thuli Phongolo received a nasty response from one of her followers who said she and Slenda should just give up.

In response, Thuli said:

"No, we want to make sure they never have the budget to book you because of us!"

2Faced is growing - says Thuli

The DJ also gushed over their growth and said they are going places. Thuli never held back at hitting back at trolls who made numerous nasty comments about them.

"2FACED growing so fast."

Netizens reacted to Thuli's tweets:

Brown5758908 said:

"We wanna see the dance moves klk."

@Sbundlovu1 applauded:

"Well Done Thuli."

@Ihhashi_Turkei added:

"I hope you get some really good applications from up-and-coming designers who need a big break!

@iamdjmfundisi said:

"We will be sure to do that, you deserve only the best."

@Bizlifestyle4 said:

"Yoh Thuli, I feel for you, these people are so toxic who are commenting here. Be strong my sister."

@thalente_music recommended:

"Tell me when you need a sound engineer to make sure sound is always on point when playing."

Thuli Phongolo says she cannot dance

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thuli Phongolo mentioned that she could not dance after netizens trolled her and Slenda The Dancing DJ.

Their videos from their viral performances went viral, and many people mocked them, especially her dancing.

Phongolo said the duo was getting booked, so she needed to polish her dancing skills.

