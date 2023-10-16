Thuli Phongolo and Slenda Da Dancing DJ gained attention online for their viral debut gig as 2Faced, with some social media users noting similarities between their DJing and dancing style and that of Uncle Waffles

Uncle Waffles received praise for influencing Thuli P and Slenda's performance style as they rocked their first gig together

The viral video drew mixed reactions, with some praising their collaboration and others suggesting they were attempting to emulate Uncle Waffles

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Uncle Waffles' name popped up on the Mzansi social media timelines after actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo and Slenda Da Dancing DJ's viral first gig as 2Faced trended.

Uncle Waffles is trending on social media after Thuli Phongolo and Slenda's viral video. Image: @slenda_dadancingdj, @unclewaffles and @thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Uncle Waffles hailed for influencing Thuli P and Slenda's DJing style

Social media users have noticed similarities between Thuli P and Slenda's DJing style and Uncle Waffles' style. The two stars who recently introduced their new group 2Faced took Mzansi by storm after rocking their first gig.

A video of their fire dance moves in matching orange outfits has caused a buzz on social media. Some fans said 2Faced should pay homage to Uncle Waffles because she pioneered the trend of DJing and dancing on set.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A Twitter user with the handle @Tshepo_Ranko shared a clip of the stars' dancing moves and said 2Faced tried to copy Uncle Waffles, but they failed. The post read:

"Ever since Uncle Waffles had that one video that went viral, a lot of female DJs have been trying to re-create it. They’ve been doing nothing but failing. That moment had God involved, it came at the perfect time and it was well documented. It’s not easy."

Mzansi shares mixed reactions to Thuli P and Slenda's viral video

As expected, Mzansi had mixed reactions to the viral video. Some hailed 2Faced for working together, while others said the video was cringe.

@SbahleN_ said:

"Also. Just DJ maybe? Like you don’t have to dance."

@FillzIAm added:

"Bro they’re failing, and what they don’t notice is how Waffles has moved on from that and is now incorporated dancers in her set."

@Pabi07583721 wrote:

"Allow the kids to do what makes them happy."

@lihlelelogmail1 added:

"Manje they shouldn’t dance because Uncle Waffles started this? Haibo Dj Lamiez used to do this way before Uncle Waffles"

Netizens roast Uncle Waffles for “ruining” Barcardi dance after Water challenge video with Tyla

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Amapiano's international performers, Uncle Waffles and Tyla, did the most at a recent post-performance chill session. The artists put Mzansi on another level by slaying the Water challenge but failed to impress some netizens.

The two ladies are taking the world by storm and shared a moment after a fire performance at an international gig.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News