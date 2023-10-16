Thuli Phongolo has reiterated that she cannot dance after netizens trolled her and Slenda The Dancing DJ following a viral video of their performance

Slenda The Dancin DJ and Thuli Phongolo also got dragged for forming a dancing DJ duo called 2Faced

Phongolo then shared that they are receiving an influx of bookings and has said she will be polishing her dancing skills

Thuli Phongolo has decided to block the noise surrounding the uproar caused by video clips taken from her performances with Slenda The Dancing DJ.

Thuli P says she cannot dance in response to the hate she is receiving online. Image: @thuliphongolo

'I cannot dance' - says Thuli P

Former Generations: The Legacy actress Thuli Phongolo has reiterated that she cannot dance in the wake of online users mocking her and Slenda The Dancing DJ.

This comes after a video of their performance went viral, drawing significant attention to Thuli, whose dancing was labelled underwhelming, as opposed to Slenda's.

This is because the Durbanite is a professional dancer turned DJ, and Thuli Phongolo is new to the dancing thing.

After Thuli caught wind of the nasty comments online, she explained that she is not a dancer and that she was just meeting Slenda halfway.

"Thuli: 'Slenda, I can’t dance, please can the dance moves be easy for me? Slenda: 'Hayi, this is easy, my love, you're going to kill this!' FAST FORWARD TO ME TRENDING," Thuli laughs.

She then goes on to explain the purpose of 2Faced and mentions that they are just having fun.

"BUT guys, 2Faced is about infusing two unique South African genres together in a collaborative way that allows both genres to shine. Ensuring both sounds MIX well together is key! SLENDA is a PROFESSIONAL DANCER, I’m just meeting her halfway for vibes! Let’s have fun."

2Faced gets trolled online

Slenda The Dancin DJ and Thuli Phongolo also got dragged for forming a dancing DJ duo called 2Faced.

Many of the fans argued that Thuli was doing just fine by herself as she was seen getting booked week-in, week-out. So, her forming a duo was an unnecessary move for her.

The group debuted at Macufe in Bloemfontein, and they shared that the purpose of their merger was to fuse the distinct musical genres of Amapiano and Gqom music.

More bookings are flooding in

Phongolo then shared that they are receiving an influx of bookings and has said she will be polishing her dancing skills.

"The bookings that are coming in. Oh my word, let me go practice my moves. We’re moving."

2Faced's 1st performance draws attention to Uncle Waffles

Briefly News previously reported that Thuli Phongolo and Slenda Da Dancing DJ viral video, where they performed as 2Faced for the first time, drew attention to Uncle Waffles.

Many people argued that Uncle Waffles was the originator of females performing at the DJ booth.

