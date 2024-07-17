An old video of L-Tido and Shebeshxt discussing DJ Maphorisa made its way to the socials

The men spoke of how Porry failed to give Shebe the split sheets to their song, Thwerka

This after Sir Trill came forward about his issues with Porry and not getting paid for his songs

Shebeshxt discussed how DJ Maphorisa did him dirty. Images: Facebook/ Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap and Instagram/ djmaphorisa

Source: UGC

Netizens unearthed a video of Shebeshxt and L-Tido discussing DJ Maphorisa after the producer failed to credit Shebe properly for their song.

Shebeshxt recounts how DJ Maphorisa did him dirty

As tension continues to boil amid the allegations that DJ Maphorisa betrayed Sir Trill, it's evident that the singer may not have been the only one Madumane double-crossed.

In an old interview between Shebeshxt and L-Tido on the We Rollin' hitmaker's podcast, Shebe revealed how Porry did him dirty and failed to inform him about the split sheets to their song, Thwerka.

Also, Shebe claims to have only heard the song on the internet like everyone else.

This, of course, shocked L-Tido to a point where he respectfully pleaded with Porry to do right by Shebe, and Twitter (X) user ThisIsColbert believes it's what may have sparked tension between Tido and Porry.

Briefly News reported on DJ Maphorisa's rant, during which he not only provided proof that he paid Sir Trill, but also fired shots at L-Tido.

Sir Trill throws shade at DJ Maphorisa

It appears Sir Trill isn't done with DJ Maphorisa after he seemingly doubled-down on his claims.

At the peak of his feud with Porry, the singer posted a video singing one of his songs from 2022, in which the lyrics oddly related to his issue with the DJ/ producer.

While some netizens argued that the song was old, others claimed that perhaps the tension had already started between the two and that Trill was sending a message to his former collaborator:

Prince Kaybee fires shots at DJ Maphorisa

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Prince Kaybee firing shots at DJ Maphorisa over his drama with Sir Trill.

Mzansi praised Kaybee for calling Porry to order, while some claimed Kaybee was no different from Madumane.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News