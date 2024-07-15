L-Tido responds to DJ Maphorisa's insults on social media after Maphorisa accused him of spreading rumours on his podcast

DJ Maphorisa shared receipts of payments to Sir Trill, sparking the feud, and L-Tido fired back, calling Maphorisa a coward

Social media users rallied behind L-Tido, applauding him for standing up to what they perceived as bullying from Maphorisa

Yho! The battle line between L-Tido and DJ Maphorisa has been drawn. The star did not let Phori's recent insults slide. He fired back with a post that left Mzansi's jaws on the floor.

L-Tido has fired shots at DJ Maphorisa on social media. Image: @djmaphorisa and @l_tido

Source: Instagram

L-Tido responds to DJ Maphorisa's insults

Social media is about to be lit as top stars are calling each other out on the timeline. It all started when DJ Maphorisa brought receipts that he paid Sir Trill following the Kuwe hitmaker's damning allegations against Phori on L-Tido's podcast.

DJ Maphorisa also fired shots at L-Tido in his response. Taking to his X page after being insulted, L-Tido fired back at Maphorisa. He made it clear that he never said anything bad about him. The post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Phori, you a fucken coward, Marete a gao. I literally didn’t say sh*t about you. Deal with the people you are robbing, not me."

Mzansi rallies behind L-Tido

Social media users applauded L-Tido for speaking up against DJ Maphorisa. Many said Phori wanted to bully L-Tido, but he met his match.

@SdizoRSA said:

"People talk, you can make this feud interesting, what’s do you know?"

@Collen_KM commented:

"Stand on your ground, L Tido, don’t be bullied… if you need me to step in with additional swear words for him, tell me."

@uMaster_Sandz added:

"I watched that podcast, L-Tido never said anything about Phori ‍♂️, Phori is scared of confronting @MacGUnleashed who’s been talking about him blatantly… but he’s quick to bully L-Tido, Nah fam @DjMaphorisa, skaba so…!!"

DJ Maphorisa reportedly in R20m loan jive, SA does double take

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa is reportedly in a burdensome financial muddle.

According to ZiMoja, this was because the DJ and record producer was drowning in a hefty R20 million debt, having previously entered a loan deal with Sony Music.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News