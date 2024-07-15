Kabza De Small recently showed off his very pricey Dior backpack in his latest photo dump

The DJ/ producer's R70K bag has been a trusted accessory in his travels, and fans couldn't get enough of it

Mzansi was impressed by Papta's drip and praised him for always looking his best

Fans were raving over Kabza De Small's drip and pricey Dior backpack. Images: kabelomotha_.

Kabza De Small had fans seeing stars when he showed off his Dior backpack, which costs enough to buy you a decent used car in Mzansi!

Kabza De Small flaunts his backpack

Our fave, Kabza De Small, is not one to brag about his wealth but instead lets his clothes and commercial success do the talking.

We saw this when the DJ/ producer gave fans a quick look at his Ankole cattle, which range between R130K to a whopping R400K a piece.

Today, he didn't let his followers breathe when he showed off his Dior Maxi Gallop backpack, which retails at over R69K and has kept Papta organised in all his travels.

The Imithandazo hitmaker usually carries his trusted companion whenever he does shows and long trips, and his airport drip is always fresh with his fancy Dior bag in place:

Mzansi shows love to Kabza De Small

Fans are raving over Kabza De Small's drip, saying the DJ/ producer never fails to impress them:

shurnell._.17 praised Kabza:

"Grootman!"

baspalazzo was stunned:

"Yeses, this outfit!"

eezy_wakubo said:

"Jumping on the wave."

mabricard31 cheered Kabza on:

"Long live the king of piano."

musa_ngubeni wrote:

"Manje clean!"

vincentlengwati posted:

"My ninja with too much swag."

theboy.kaymoh_26 commented:

"This man will hurt you, hai Pa!"

DJ Maphorisa buys jewellery for Kabza De Small

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Maphorisa buying Van Cleef jewellery for his buddy and business partner, Kabza De Small.

The pair was seen at a jewellery store getting the pieces before Kabza later showed off his new arm candy, and fans were utterly impressed:

LeratorMm said:

"DJ Maphorisa is rich rich, neh? I can now compare him to Black Coffee and Euphonik, kanjalo njee."

