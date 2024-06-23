Kabza De Small and Maphorisa's friendship continues to blossom, and they are happy to show their fans

Kabza De Small once again showed off the expensive spoils he got from his friend on the music scene, Maphorisa

The amapiano stars, Kabza De Small and Maphorisa, seem to only be getting closer to each other

Kabza De Small and Maphorisa's friendship continues to be one laced with luxury. The amapiano DJs seem to love to spoil each other with the latest luxury purchases.

Kabza De Small got Van Cleef from Maphorisa and the DJs also danced to 'Manzi Nte'.

Maphorisa also got Kabza De Small to join in on a new viral dance to a hit song by Tyler ICU. Fans of the amapiano stars were delighted by Kabza De Small and Maphorisa's link-up on a boat.

Kabza De Small and Maphorisa bond deepens

In a picture reshared by @MDNnews, Kabza De Small sported a Vintage Alhambra Van Cleef bracelet reportedly valued at R140 000. The jewellery was a gift from his colleague Maphorisa, and a clip showed Kabza and Phori shopping. See the post below:

The DJ also linked up, and they dropped a dance video together. They did the routine to Manzi Nte, which Phori choreographed.

SA gushes over Kabza De Small and Maphorisa

Many people thought Maphorisa's gift to Kabza De Small was impressive. After they shared the dance video, people raved about their friendship.

@theboysebi applauded:

"Van cleef with the Zulu cartier kinda eats."

@__ThapeloM commented:

"This guy's are the kings indeed yoh."

@Loki_Megaa added:

"They're probably best friends."

@The_A_Wagon wrote:

"Wow, that's nice."

@LeratorMm said:

"Maphorisa is rich rich ne I can compare him ko Black Coffee, Euphonik kanjalo njee."

SA reacts to DJ Maphorisa's rant about Kabza De Small

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Maphorisa is sick and tired of people constantly asking where Kabza De Small is. Porry lashed out at fans during an Instagram livestream, saying he's not married to Kabza, and they lived separate lives.

You know when you're constantly seen with someone that when they're not with you, people ask where they are? This is what DJ Maphorisa experienced after fans asked where Kabza De Small was.

Madumoney and Kabza are two of the country's most successful DJs/ producers, and they are also good friends and members of Scorpion Kings.

