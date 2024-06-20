Global site navigation

Oscar Mbo Gifts Kabza De Small With Case of D’USSÉ Following Successful Symphonic Orchestra
Oscar Mbo Gifts Kabza De Small With Case of D’USSÉ Following Successful Symphonic Orchestra

by  Moroba Moroeng 2 min read
  • Oscar Mbo recently showed up for Kabza De Small and gifted him with a case of D'USSÉ
  • This after the success of the DJ/ producer's symphonic orchestra, and fans gushed over the men's relationship
  • Mzansi showed love to Oscar Mbo for showing up for Kabza, saying he was a true friend

Oscar Mbo gifted Kabza De Small
Kabza De Small received a case of D’USSÉ from Oscar Mbo. Images: oscar_mbo, kabelomotha_.
Source: Instagram

Oscar Mbo is full of love and decided to show some to Kabza De Small after the success of his symphonic orchestra, and his gesture left fans gushing over their friendship.

Oscar Mbo shows love to Kabza De Small

Coming from a successful event with his symphonic orchestra and the electrifying after-party, Kabza De Small is on top of the world and has everybody singing his praises, including Oscar Mbo.

In a video shared by Twitter (X) user MDN News, the Yes God hitmaker is seen walking towards his car with Kabza to grab a box of D'USSÉ to gift him for a fantastic show.

Oscar, who recently penned a deal with the renowned alcohol brand, shared his success with Kabza and had a sweet moment celebrating the Imithandazo hitmaker:

Mzansi reacts to Oscar Mbo gifting Kabza De Small

Netizens showed love to Oscar for showing up for Kabza and admired their friendship:

leboea_teboho wrote:

"I admire their brotherhood."

__ThapeloM said:

"This is what I call real friends."

Miss_Basebo was amazed:

"Oscar Mbo is such a good person; he has a giving heart. Bless his soul."

Meanwhile, some netizens brought up Kabza's alleged alcohol problem, questioning why Oscar would support it:

JustMphela said:

"Anyone who gifts you alcohol is no different to an enemy who wants you dead."

reamkg_ was concerned:

"Even when he can see the poor guy has a phuza face?"

iTalkBS wrote:

"This man will never escape the phuza face."

Kabza De Small releases new single

In more Kabza De Small updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the DJ/ producer's latest song, Kabza Chant.

Mzansi approved of the new track, saying it was a certified banger and admired Kabza's artistry:

unwindwithOkuhle said:

"You took all the best vocalists in the world of SA music and crafted a masterpiece."

