Kabza De Small has been on a winning streak in 2024 with his music award wins and, most recently, a chance at classical music

The musician recently made massive waves on the music scene with his Red Bull Symphonic Orchestra

Kabza De Small dominated at the South African Music wards and has continued to fly higher with his latest release, Kabza Chant

Kabza De Small's Red Bull Symphonic Orchestra show was highly anticipated. The DJ put on an amazing live music show.

Kabza De Small performed at the Red Bull Symphonic Orchestra, and a video of his show made fans proud. Image: @kabelomotha_.

Source: Instagram

Many fans were also still buzzing about Kabza De Small's latest release. The amapiano DJ dropped a banger, Kabza Chant, and made streaming history.

Kabza De Small performs at Red Bull Symphonic Orchestra

Musician Kabza De Small made his highly anticipated appearance at the Red Bull Symphonic Orchestra. A video shared by @MDNnewss shows the DJ playing Khusela.

Ahead of the Red Bull orchestra show, Kabza De Small treated fans with a brand new song. The hit song, which features other artists, including Nkosazana Daughter, Mthunzi, Nokwazi, Anzo, Mashudu, Murumba Pitch, and Tman Xpress, debuted at number one on Spotify and garnered 100,000 streams on its first day of release.

Kabza De Small earns South Africa's praises

Many people could not get over Kabza De Small. Netizens commented that he was a real groundbreaking musician.

@Bikomfident gushed:

"What a dude. Glad to be living in the same era as him. The greatest SA has ever seen. Insanely talented."

@TaelodaDj said:

"Goat "

@unwindwithOkuhle wrote:

"Kabza is cut from a different cloth."

@Mohaleh_ applauded:

"Congratulations Kabza, I wish you and Maphorisa can reunite for another album."

@option_bad added:

"Kabza is a game changer lets give it to him."

Kabza De Small finally receives his Metro FM Music awards

Briefly News previously reported that Kabza De Small was recently handed his Metro FM Music awards. The Imithandazo hitmaker scooped four awards for the hit song and had fans cheering him on for winning big at the prestigious ceremony.

Just over a week after the Metro FM Music Awards, Kabza De Small has finally received his trophies from the ceremony.

Held on 27 April 2024 at the Mbombela Stadium, the event was hosted by ProVerb and LootLove, who did an amazing job celebrating fellow creatives in the entertainment industry.

