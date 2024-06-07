Blaq Diamond signed a major deal with international music company Gamma, founded by former Apple Executive Larry Jackson

The duo, Ndumiso Mdletshe and Sphelele Dunywa, announced the news on Instagram, celebrating their new collaboration

Social media users congratulated Blaq Diamond on their move, anticipating new hits from the partnership

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

South African music duo Blaq Diamond has announced that they have signed a major deal with the internationally acclaimed music company Gamma.

Blaq Diamond has signed a major deal with Gamma. Image: @blaqdiamond150

Source: Instagram

Blaq Diamond signs deal with Gamma

Popular duo Blaq Diamond is making major international moves, and we are proud of them. The stars who have taken over the music scene with their timeless hits like Summer YoMuthi, Love Letter, and Ibhanoyi announced some good news to their fans and followers.

Taking to their official Instagram page, the Ndumiso Mdletshe (Ndu Browns) and Sphelele Dunywa (Danya Devs) revealed that they inked a deal with Gamma. The post read:

"MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT 06.06.2024 ‼️ We have Officially Joined @gamma family! Umuthi x GAMMA! Join us in Celebration, Happening today at @pharoahauto Sandton #TheGammaWay #UmuthiOthiThi"

Here are some details about Gamma

Gamma is a music company launched by former Apple Executive Larry Jackson last year. The company aims to acquire or join forces with major artists and brands and endeavours in music, films, merchandise, fashion, Web3, and other areas.

Some big names signed to the company include award-winning singer and dancer Usher Raymond and rapper Rick Ross.

Mzansi congratulates Blaq Diamond on the deal

Social media users congratulated the hitmakers for their major move. Many can't wait for all the hits they will drop while working with the international company.

@dimakatso1703 said:

"This is a hit❤️❣️☯️"

@umangwane wrote:

"Congratulations❤️"

@dr_lindo_mkhize noted:

"Gone"

@lukhona989 added:

"Big move"

Emtee's record label Emtee Records signs legendary rapper F-Eezy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Emtee Records is slowly becoming one of the biggest rappers in Mzansi. The label, owned by award-winning rapper Emtee, recently announced that they have added another artist to their list.

Congratulations are in order to the legendary rapper F-Eezy, who recently joined Emtee Records. The record label is solidifying its position as one of the biggest stables in the industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News