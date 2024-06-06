Emtee Records, owned by rapper Emtee, has signed legendary rapper F-Eezy, further establishing its reputation as a leading label in Mzansi

The label announced the signing on Instagram, asking fans to welcome F-Eezy and celebrating the new addition

Fans reacted positively, expressing excitement for F-Eezy's upcoming music and welcoming him to the Emtee Records family

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Emtee Records is slowly becoming one of the biggest rappers in Mzansi. The label, owned by award-winning rapper Emtee, recently announced that they have added another artist to their list.

Emtee Records has signed F-Eezy. Image: @emteethehustla and @emteerecords

Source: Instagram

F-Eezy joins Emtee Records

Congratulations are in order to the legendary rapper F-Eezy, who recently joined Emtee Records. The record label is solidifying its position as one of the biggest stables in the industry.

The record label had the streets buzzing when they announced that the legendary rapper F-Eezy had joined their team. Taking to their Instagram page, the label asked fans to welcome the star. The post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Proud to announce that the legend, my big dawg, king of kasi rap has agreed to sign a record deal with us! #Gatekhahlela welcome @f_eezysa to the gang."

Fans react to F-Eezy joining Emtee Records

South African hip-hop heads welcomed the rapper to Emtee Records. Many said they could not wait for the music he would release while working with Emtee.

@toka_.03 wrote:

"I thought that was primo"

@yungseruno said:

"Welcome big dawg️‼️"

@lolli_native noted:

"Welcome Eezy Mfowethu"

@lord_sanelle added:

"I really thought this guy would reach Cassper level back in the day…glad he’s making a comeback."

@iam_cvtar6 said:

"Big Moves, also playing my fav storytelling song Big Hustle⛷️."

Emtee builds headquarters for Emtee Records after 3 years in business

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Emtee announced that he was working on the construction for his record label. The Roll Up rapper said after just three years in the game, Emtee Records has become a big player in the music industry, and he was ready to prove the haters wrong.

Since 2024 took off, Emtee's career has seen a formidable shift, and it was only fitting that he made changes to fit his new moves.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News