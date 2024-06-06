South African hip hop rapper Emtee has dropped a hint at expanding the Emtee Records family

The star shared an Instagram story telling his fans that he has a surprise for them and that they should guess who he is about to sign

At the moment, Emtee Records has signed three artists under its belt, excluding the Roll Up hitmaker

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Emtee and his record label have a surprise for their fans. Image: @Oupa Bopape, @emteethehustla

Source: UGC

South African rapper Emtee has shared great news with his fans and followers on social media.

Emtee hints at signing a new artist

The Roll Up hitmaker seems to be hustling hard this year. The star made headlines again after he was denied entrance at Mike's Kitchen because of his tattoos and his smell of cannabis.

Recently, the rapper who announced that his latest signee, yungseruno, penned a distribution agreement with Virgin Music Group South Africa, seemingly hinted that he would be signing another new artist under his record label.

The star announced on his record label's Instagram page that he had a surprise for his fans.

He wrote:

"We have a surprise for y’all. Guess who we are signing next?”

See the screenshot of the announcement below:

Earlier on, Emtee boasted that he was building an office space for his record label, Emtee Records, which was established in 2021 after his nasty split from Ambitiouz Entertainment:

"I remember everybody laughing at me when I started my label; literally everybody. Now, my label is a powerhouse, and it’s just three years old. I’m building the headquarters; laugh again, I wanna see something."

See the post below:

Emtee seemingly throws jabs at former record label

In a previous report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Emtee vowing to regain what was stolen from him as he gears up for his album release. Taking to his Instagram page, the Pearl Thusi rapper posted photos in the studio with a caption throwing subliminal jabs at former collaborators that seemingly did him dirty.

The rapper seemingly jabbed at his former record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment, which was famous for mistreating and exploiting its artists—Emtee included.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News