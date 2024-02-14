Emtee says he is prepared to recover everything that was taken from him

The Roll Up hitmaker seemingly threw shots at Ambitiouz Entertainment ahead of his DIY 3 album

Fans cheered for Big Hustle as they patiently waited on the highly-anticipated project

Emtee vowed to recover all that was stolen from him as he prepares the release of 'DIY 3.' Images: emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Emtee is preparing to release his long-awaited project, DIY 3 and has been building momentum for over a year. The rapper shared a photo saying he is coming for everything "they" took from him and received encouragement from his supporters.

Emtee throws shade at former collaborators

Emtee is gearing up to release his DIY 3 album and has given fans little to no information about his upcoming moves.

Having recently announced his partnership with Empire Distributions, Big Hustle appears to be in high gear to reclaim his former glory and respect in the music industry.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Pearl Thusi rapper posted photos in the studio with a caption throwing subliminal jabs at former collaborators that seemingly did him dirty.

Taking into account Emtee's relationship with his former label, Ambitiouz Entertainment, the message could have been directed at them after they exploited him:

"This is personal; I’m coming for everything they took from me. #DIY3, even with witchcraft, you can come."

Mzansi weighs in on Emtee's post

Fans hyped Emtee up and encouraged him to release his album:

st.luciv requested:

"Release a single for now, to test the waters."

blakcreations encouraged Emtee:

"As long as you have your talent, they can't take anything else from you."

juniornkamela cheered:

"Let’s get to the money, man!"

babaka_nsika said:

"We can't wait!"

ayanda_galo58 posted:

"Just drop the album, Big Hustle."

tankrockmusic hyped Emtee up:

"I know the track you were recording is dope."

shaunntella wrote:

"They can't keep a good man down."

