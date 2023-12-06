Emtee is gearing up to release his anticipated album, DIY3 and revealed that the project is complete

The Roll Up hitmaker says he has been hard at work making music and contemplates releasing more projects

Fans can't wait for Big Hustle to finally drop his long-awaited project

Emtee gave fans an update on his highly anticipated album, DIY3. The rapper revealed that his project is complete and is being mastered. Moreover, Big Hustle had fans amped when he said he's been cooped up in the studio making music and might even release more projects.

Emtee updates fans on DIY3 album

We're nearing the release of Emtee's DIY3 album and fans can't wait to hear what the rapper has been cooking after hinting that it might drop in 2024.

Taking to his Instagram page, Big Hustle gave fans an update on the status of his project, saying he's practically finished while the project goes through the finishing touches (mixing and mastering).

"Thank you for your patience. DIY3 is done. It’s being mixed and mastered. Just that when you're your own boss, there’s no deadline.

Music is galore and I’ve never stopped recording might f*ck round and drop 2 or more projects in 2024."

Fans hyped for Emtee's album

Mzansi can't wait for Emtee to finally release DIY3. Previously, Lucas Raps gave the project positive ratings and said that fans would surely love it.

its_2004_again wasn't convinced:

"We heard this multiple times (2/3 projects what what) drop one is cool."

mbongwe_m3nzy said:

"Bro, just drop the album already."

thabang_atm20 requested:

"Drop at least one song."

cnera_casenover wrote:

"Danko big hustle."

lubuto_09 posted:

"Thank you for keeping it real, Big Hustle."

ghost_13_mt was hopeful:

"We all hope it will be worth waiting for."

jaden.hollis.jase pleaded:

Just one song at least for now brother!

