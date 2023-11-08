Lucas Raps is one of the few people who had listened to Emtee's yet to be released album DIY 3

The rapper said the album is really good, and he anticipates a positive reception from fans when he does finally release it

Emtee revealed that the album is complete, but it is industry politics that is prohibiting him from releasing

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Emtee’s album ‘DIY 3’ received a thumbs up from Lucas Raps. Image: @LucasRaps_SA, @emteerecords

Source: Instagram

Emtee's album is done and dusted however, the release of the project is uncertain. What is certain, though, is that it is a very good album, if Lucas Raps' opinion is anything to go by.

Lucas Raps says DIY 3 is a good album

Lucas Raps is one of the few people who had listened to Emtee's yet to be released album DIY 3. He took to Twitter to share that he heard the project and gave it a thumbs up.

The rapper also mentioned that he anticipates a positive reception from fans when he does finally release it.

“Chilling with Emtee right now, and the album he is playing me right now sounds so f— gooooooodd!! Honestly can’t wait for y'all to experience what I’m feeling right now.”

Emtee hints at releasing DIY 3 in 2024 because of industry politics

The Manando rapper shared that the album is complete, but it is industry politics that is prohibiting him from releasing it.

Emtee shared that he would be dropping the album at the end of 2023. His latest cryptic tweet made fans think the album will be released in 2024 instead.

"2024 a fi me."

In one of his previous tweets, Emtee said:

"The album is done. It’s just politics. I do not know why people like making my life a living hell. I just can’t just be at peace for even an hour."

Priddy Ugly wanted to feature Emtee on DUST

In a previous report from Briefly News, Priddy Ugly shared the project's art cover and tracklist, and some fans found it odd that Emtee wasn't featured despite Priddy previously reaching out to him.

The Bula Boot hitmaker revealed that Big Hustle never got back to him for the collaboration.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News