Emtee is gearing up for the release of his anticipated album, DIY3 and fans are standing in wait

In preparation for the project's arrival, the Roll Up hitmaker plans to drop a new single that he just teased to his followers

Fans are amped to finally get to hear what their favourite rapper has been cooking

Emtee plans to release a new single ahead of 'DIY3' to keep fans hyped for the album's arrival. Images: emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Emtee is on the cusp of releasing his long-awaited album, DIY3 after previously teasing fans about the project. Leading up to the album release, The Hustler plans to drop a new single that he previewed to fans on his Instagram page.

Emtee is in good spirits and his fans are looking forward to bumping the latest jams from the We Up hitmaker.

Emtee teases upcoming single

Emtee's fans have waited long and patiently for the rapper's previously announced project, DIY3 that was slowed down by the rapper's personal issues including his recent divorce.

Taking to his Instagram page while out in Cape Town, Big Hustle previewed an unknown song that's expected to appear in his upcoming album:

"#DIY3, New single coming soon."

DIY3 will be Emtee's first musical offering in ages considering that as of lately, the rapper has only been making feature appearances. One of his most recent features is his collaboration with AKA in Crown from the Mass Country album.

Fans hyped for Emtee's new music

Emtee's supporters are amped to hear new music from the rapper after a long drought. Despite his break, Emtee's fans have stayed firm in their love and support for him:

mastermind_bhutiza asked:

"Where Do Emtee Get These Catchy Hooks?"

hvrners_smile said:

"Emtee is back, the trap king is here!"

kano1_tlb17__ commented:

"You deserve your Flowers while we still enjoying your music Brazo. For me you one of the strongest hip hop artist in the country."

basianonyana responded:

"Musically they can’t touch you my dude."

chef_sandilee posted:

"Nobody in SA is bigger than this guy, this your time drop this!"

iamstimorh added:

"Waiting...#DIY3"

fstors_qhawe said:

"The wait is exhausting, hustle come on!"

azama_m responded:

"There’s something healing about your music. Like you know ukuthi uzoba grand, you get?"

reginald_sipho commented:

"Guys we are going to ensure that Emtee goes platinum, Emtee is our boi!"

thabangphirart added:

"Now it's time for DIY 3 we can feel it!"

pricillamohomane praised:

"Speechless! He’s back bahlali. Thee Emtee is back!"

lerato.anthony.7 posted:

"He Got Himself Summer Banger."

oulik.herero.99 said:

"He stayed afloat even during the Piano takeover."

thabiso_ramufi responded:

"Lepara! Coming up with the heat as always."

Source: Briefly News