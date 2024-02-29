South African pop amapiano star Tyla teased fans with her new single on social media

The Grammy award-winning 22-year-old posted a snippet of what the music sounds like

Many South African netizens were unimpressed with her new single and stated that they were not her target market

Singer Tyla teased her fans on social media with her new single. Image: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

The 22-year-old Grammy Award winner never ceases to amaze her fans day in and day out. The star recently shared about when she will drop some new music. The singer trended after she bagged her first Grammy award for the Best African Music category.

Tyla teases her new single

Tyla became a household name globally after her hit song Water was everyone's favourite jam. The star also announced that she would be performing at the Coachella festival this year.

The pop amapiano star recently teased her fans with her new single, which is available for pre-order, and also mentioned that it will be dropped on 22 March 2024. The star posted a snippet of the song and how it sounds on her Twitter (X) page.

A netizen then responded to her tweet, mentioning that they are no longer her target market, the user @bysosa_ said:

"South African babies , we are not the target anymore. Just retweet and like or scroll past or hate. She’s gone."

See the post below:

SA unimpressed with Tyla's teaser

Many South African netizens weren't impressed with the teaser and shared their reactions to it on social media:

@_coco_smooth wrote:

"We've never been the target. Even water has never been THAT big here."

@BhekiBolt said:

"SA was never a target market from day one my friend."

@MaxwellelNkosi questioned:

"Now why would South Africans be the target market for a pop star?"

@MaVezi_ tweeted:

"I just think of Elaine and hope she does not have the same fate."

@ReezyH_ commented:

"SA huns were never the target market."

@JustNorca mentioned:

"We were never the target bru."

Tyla poses with Chris Brown

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tyla and Chris Brown sharing a photo at her 22nd birthday party. The pair had just come off a tour, and their picture sparked mixed reactions from netizens:

More_Kerr said:

"That's where they say, 'If he is a Brown, run my girl, run'."

