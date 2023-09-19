Cassper Nyovest appeared on the cover of Rap Life radio cover on Apple Music for his Solomon album

Cassper shared the pic online and reviewed the past 10 years of being in the music game

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker said that this album is like the Grootman one for him

Cassper Nyovest appeared on the 'Rap Life' cover for Apple Music with his seventh album. The rapper reflected on his years in the game. Image: @casspernyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is giving himself and his team a pat on the back for their achievement regarding his seventh studio album, Solomon. The star is currently on tour with Nasty C on their African Throne Tour.

Cassper Nyovest makes it onto Rap Life cover

Doc Shebeleza hitmaker Cassper shines as he appeared on the Apple Music radio cover for Rap Life. The star took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the good news with his fans.

Cassper shared a snapshot of the cover and spoke about his past 1- years in the music industry. He also reflected on how this is his first hit in all his years in the game.

He said:

"It has been 10 years since I achieved my initial breakthrough, gracing the cover of RAP LIFE with my seventh studio album, Solomon. Marking a decade of success in the industry is a tremendous source of pride for me, my dedicated team and my loyal fans.

"It demonstrates our ability to endure and thrive over time. 'Solomon' is a project deeply influenced by the rap music of my formative years. It's my most mature album. I hope you derive enjoyment from it."

See the post below:

It's been nearly a week since the rapper dropped his latest album, Solomon, and it has been doing wonders as netizens gave it a thumbs-up.

Cassper's tweet sparks heated debate online

Shortly after he shared his tweet, social media users flooded his comment section. Some rallied behind him, while others were left unimpressed with his post:

@_ZaliNxabi responded:

"Bashimane baka."

@collen_sambo2 said:

"Beautiful album."

@Triill4real wrote:

"AKA still on top. The album is very simple. I don’t know about it being mature, though. I guess it is if you talking about content, not sound."

@Poifetso349 replied:

"Casper Nyovest is the best we ever had in this hip-hop scene. Tell me of any rapper well deserving than him of the king status in this industry. He did things that no rapper ever achieved in our sphere. Bruh, respect Cass."

@We_out_here_bro said:

"Sometimes we have to be honest with you but we can't, your people will kill me."

@CASH_WAKOMAPULE wrote:

"Solomon is a beautiful project, King!"

@Malwandle66 said:

"Trash album."

@MatshelaTe54309 wrote:

"Classic album, well done, my guy. Bashemani..."

