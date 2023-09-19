Cassper Nyovest recently celebrated the release of his album Solomon with some gusheshe tricks

The rapper took to the streets with Maglera Doe Boy to spin a BMW E30 while their track 018 played in the background

Fans were impressed at Mufasa's skills and suggested that he host a car spinning competition, suggesting DJ Maphorisa as a contender

Cassper Nyovest gave fans a show when he pulled some top tier gusheshe stunts. Images: casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest just came out of a successful album release and is celebrating his new body of work, Solomon. The rapper recently went out to burn some tires as he enthusiastically spun a vintage gusheshe along with Maglera Doe Boy.

Mzansi praised Mufasa's skills and proposed a celebrity contest to see who would spin better than him.

Cassper Nyovest shows off car-spinning skills

In a recent Instagram video, Cassper Nyovest left fans in awe as he rode and spun a vintage BMW E30. The clip took fans back to Mufasa's 2014 smash hit, Gusheshe as it shows just how far Cassper has come in the full-circle moment.

"Betha dance mfanaka!!!!"

The rapper was joined by fellow emcee, Maglera Doe Boy who made a phenomenal appearance in Cassper's Solomon album on 018.

Mzansi praise Cassper's gusheshe skills

Fans were amazed at how well Mufasa handled the gusheshe and seemingly having a knack for everything:

donald.atbroads praised:

"Ba ka se go confirm!!!"

don_sloviaki_matlapeng said:

"Makgona tsotlhe!"

mtshiwula responded:

"GUSHESHE RELOADED!"

keowasneverthesame commented:

"Shapa dance ngwanaka!"

ntatedrip_thephotographer posted:

"O le pantsula Mfanaka, le hippi, le para!! Ekse hozit letebele!!!"

realhlengiway asked:

"You spin, you box, you play soccer, you rap, what can you not do?"

Others proposed that Cassper host a spin-off contest with some suggesting DJ Maphorisa as a worthy opponent. Phorry has been known to burn some tires off of his gusheshe on occasion:

latty_misfit said:

"We waiting on the celeb spin fest."

sb0.shandu posted:

"Challenge Phori for a spin!"

thereal_phenyo responded:

"Phori will eat him dai man ke star sao spina!"

thule2smooth suggested:

"Cass vs Phori ? Spin Fest?"

kaiwayy added:

"@djmaphorisa you have 2hrs max to respond!"

y7nda teased:

"Phorry and Big Zulu were found shaking!"

Cassper's album Solomon receives thumbs-up

Briefly News reported the positive reactions to Cassper Nyovest's newly-released album, Solomon, with many fans giving the project high ratings.

Despite initial criticism of Cassper's work, his latest release has impressed many consumers who thought Mufasa had lost his touch.

However, among the positive reviews are other listeners like rapper Ifani who wasn't as moved by Nyovest's new album.

