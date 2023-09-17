Veteran actor Jerry Mofokeng showed fellow thespian, Robert Whitehead, some love on Instagram

The Scandal star gushed about his recent encounter with the former Isidingo actor and shared a picture on his account

The posts warmed hearts and South Africans were pleasantly surprised to see the legendary TV villains off the screen

Legendary actor Jerry Mofokeng showed his utmost respect for fellow icon Robert Whitehead.

Jerry Mofokeng honours Robert Whitehead

Mofokeng shared a photo featuring the two actors, accompanied by a touching caption saying Whitehead is an expert at his craft.

"Robert Whitehead is Top Shelf Legend. Even I can’t resist a selfie. From the theatre to the screen - this is a maestro."

Mofokeng's Instagram snap gets Mzansi's attention

The duo's Instagram snap surprised fans, who celebrated their profound impact on South African film and television.

The post created a buzz as Mofokeng's followers appreciated the sight of these two renowned figures together.

See the Instagram post below:

Soapie lovers admire Mofokeng and Whitehead's acting

Mzansi peeps flooded the comments section to rave about the distinguished actors' remarkable careers.

Read some of the comments below:

@mfundoh_mbhele stated:

"Tell me why Tata Jerry is calling this picture a selfie? Iconic.❤️"

@msjay_serobatse wrote:

"Iyoo Barker Haines le Ntate Mokhethi ka sebele. What a time to be alive.❤️❤️"

@djmoleele mentioned:

"2 maestros in a room."

@felibabe29 posted:

"Two legends in one picture, beautiful."

@mr_serioussa commented:

"Imagine getting the opportunity to work @dr_jerry_official and Mr Robert Whitehead, such Legends."

@spotlessuzie asked:

"Is that Barker Haines?"

@tseponkopane's added:

"When LEGENDS collide #TankiNdade.❤️"

@k3nno_keno wrote:

"People we need a bigger room the talent is too much."

