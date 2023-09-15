Shaka iLembe star Senzokuhle Radebe had the ladies losing their minds after they saw him half-dressed and working out in the gym

The well-celebrated actor, who is in his season of wins, won over the Mzansi women when he took his sizzling video online

Some female netizens couldn't keep calm when they saw the video and flooded his comment sections with compliments

Ladies' man Senzokuhle Radebe left some people weak after flaunting his impressive workout video: Images: @senzo_radebe, @tilldamediaworks

Super talented and in-demand actor Senzokuhle Radebe has raised his commodity higher with the ladies after flaunting his biceps and six-packs at the gym, leaving little to the imagination.

Senzo Radebe shows off his workout session

The eye candy hit the gym and showed off his chiselled muscles, working out effortlessly while skipping rope, lighting weights and doing push-ups. He captioned the video:

"Motivated or not, I still get the job done!"

Check out the sizzling video below:

Netizens react to Senzo Radebe's workout video

Social media reacts to the handsome Gomora actor flexing his fitness skills. These are some of the comments:

@chrisq.za asked:

"How many mirrors do you have in your house? Be honest."

@ziccky.lindani had another question:

"How many times have you watched this video?"

@tebugo.mbonani motivated:

"Summer is coming my brother!"

@truly_vikki offered herself:

"Fry us, we are your bacon!"

@nmarivate complimented him:

"Ja neh next time I want to see you acting as the Black Panther, you are extremely gifted in acting."

@buyisiwemkhabela7 approved:

"This I can admire because I see you exercise daily, no surgery, real deal."

@msamomodise was motivated:

"Wait... You just motivated me to start again... Thank you, Sir."

@mogagabiseramasodi wondered:

"I wonder how do you do it? Get the dream body even though it's tough?"

@khanyomthimkhulu advised him:

"Keep it up, my brother. All that hard work pays. Ubazibe noDelilah please, ave bephazamisa. Wena usaya kude."

