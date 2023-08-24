Media personality Minnie Dlamini showed off her gorgeous legs at the Durban Pop Opera

She took to her Instagram some snaps of her toned legs while hosting the FNB event

Her followers on social media complimented her looks, crowning her with the 'Queen of Legs' title

Minnie Dlamini served the patrons of the 'FNB Pop Opera' concert with her beautiful legs, which she captured on camera. Images: @ndi_media, @minniedlamini

Minnie Dlamini reminded Mzansi why she is for her golden, toned legs under a ravishing sequin number!

Minnie Dlamini stuns at FNB Pop Opera

She posted four pictures of her adorned in a long silver dress with a thigh-high slit exposing her undeniably gorgeous legs.

She was hosting the FNB Pop Opera concert that she recently promoted on IG:

"KZN, I’m coming home! I couldn’t be more excited to host the inaugural FNB Pop Opera concert.

"Experience the enchanting sounds of the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra and a line-up of my fellow eThekwini top talents, including Grammy Award winners Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode, DJ Tira, Shekhinah, GoodLuck and DJ LeSoul."

Check out her legs in these photos:

Mzansi compliments Minnie's perfect legs

She has been reviving her sultry looks since her divorce from Quinton Jones. This is how her followers responded to her recent pictures:

@zizotshwete sang for her:

"Oh, I love a Zulu girl."

@thobekile_mdlalose praised her assets:

"Those legs are serving."

@millymashile complimented:

"Your legs look like perfection."

@buhlesamuels gave her a title:

"The Queen of Legs!"

@precioustheplanner praised:

"LEGS baby girl, them legs!"

@drlangamngoma remembered:

"Beautiful, always the most amazing legs. MaBhengu was talking about how proud of you she is."

@mama_ka_the_kids_ was interested in a pair:

"Thunder thighs, killer legs! Sign me up."

@traceylange wanted one too:

"How do I get an order of those legs?"

Source: Briefly News