Mother's Day is all about celebrating hardworking mamas, and Minnie Dlamini did just that

The stunning actress took to social media to wish everyone a happy Mother's Day in an outfit that turned heads

Between her tiny yellow dress and her adorable son, Dlamini's Mother's Day post stole the show

The gift that keeps giving, Minnie Dlamini, has blessed each of us on Mother's Day. The actress flaunted herself in her most recent post, leaving South Africa unsure of where to look.

Minnie Dlamini celebrates Mother’s Day pretty white dress. Image: @minniedlamini

Proving motherhood doesn't mean you must look frumpy, Dlamini redefined the term "mom bod" with one short yellow dress. To say Mzansi was impressed would be an understatement.

Video of Minnie Dlamini slaying with baby boy turns Mzansi's head

Of course, Minnie did not slay alone—like mother, like son. Her gorgeous toddler made sure everyone knew he was there.

Her baby boy shouts, "That's my mamma," as Minnie struts her stuff. Who needs social media when you have a hype man as adorable as this?

Watch the video here:

Mzansi is here for video of Minnie Dlamini and her skimpy outfit

Mzansi thought the mother of one looked good, and they let their voices be heard. It's easy to see why everyone was so impressed.

Briefly News compiled some of the best comments:

@lesa.lindo thought the baby was the best part of the video:

"Your boy stole this moment."

Fellow artist @moonchildsanelly wished her a happy Mother's Day:

"Happy Mother’s Day Wifey! You are doing great sweetie."

@samkehlongwa was amazed at the body:

"But for a second, can we talk about those legs and that body? Serve us shame, singabakho."

@elegantly_feminine sad a mother's job is never done:

"You can't even slay in peace."

@khaboninankwelo was shaken:

``haibo haibo haibo. Fire fire yey."

Minnie Dlamini rebuilds her parent's house into a mansion, posts Instagram pics: "I do it all for my family"

The stunning actress proved earlier this week that she is more than just a pretty face. Briefly News shared that Mrs Dlamini went online to reveal she was renovating her parent's house.

The media personality posted Instagram pictures taken at her childhood home, which is still under construction. She showed that she was giving her mom and dad the ultimate upgrade.

Both celebrities and fans admired Minini for taking care of her family.

