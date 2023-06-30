Minnie Dlamini has reminded South Africans why she is regarded as one of the most beautiful celebrities in Mzansi

The Honeymoon actress who has been trolled a lot for her looks lately showed off her saucy figure in a stunning dress

Social media users loved the media personality's stunning look, many said she should read the comments to know that when they criticize her, it's from a good place

Minnie Dlamini will always chart trends for her looks. Social media users always have a lot to say about the stunner's outfits.

Minnie Dlamini has stunned Mzansi with her stylish look. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

The media personality recently left social media reeling when she stepped out looking like a million dollars.

Minnie Dlamini oozes elegance in a beautiful black gown

Minnie Dlamini was among the few industry heavyweights who attended the launch of the new range of Bathu sneakers. The actress stole the show at the event with her stunning outfit.

Pictures of the mother of one at the event were shared on Twitter by popular entertainment blogger Phil Mphela leaving fans at a loss for words.

Minnie Dlamini impresses Mzansi with her stunning outfit

Minnie Dlamini's fans loved the star's recent look. Fans said the star's stylist did the most with the dress. Others said she should read the positive comments so she knows the negative comments comes from a good place.

@MtoloSam wrote:

"I hope she can read the comments so that she can see that when people criticize her it's not because they hate her but because they want her to always look beautiful "

@LeefoMally said:

"The stylist showed off ."

@Nami98434793 added:

"The first time this year seeing Minnie dressing so beautiful "

@zazaz457 added:

"I'll never understand ppl that say Minnie is no longer gorgeous this gal is stunning u all need your eyes checked."

Minnie Dlamini roasted for her The Honeymoon premiere looks, star under attack from trolls: “Expired goods”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that trolls continued to attack Minnie Dlamini on social media. The media personality's haters roasted her looks after she posted pics she took at the premiere of The Honeymoon.

Trolls threw shade in the direction of the actress after someone posted one of the pics she took at her movie premiere. The stunner shared the pics on her Instagram timeline and a tweep reposted one of the snaps on Twitter.

