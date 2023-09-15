Rapper Cassper Nyovest tried to write isiZulu in a hilarious post dedicated to him and Nasty C

Both rappers dropped albums on the same day and have received rave reviews from their respective fans

They also embarked on a joint tour called the African Tour and are currently making their African fans have a good time

Cassper Nyovest's attempt at writing isiZulu was commendable however, many were left howling.

Cassper Nyovest gushed over Nasty C in a hilarious post written in IsiZulu. Image: @casspernyovest, @nastyc_sa

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest pens inspiring post with Nasty C

Rapper Cassper Nyovest took to Instagram to pen an emotional post, applauding his and Nasty C's hard work. In the post, he attempted to write isiZulu but failed dismally.

"Yenza ka lapha mina ngizo yenza ka lana!!!! We both dropped 2 solid projects today. African Hip Hop Royalty!" said Cassper.

What he really tried to say was:

"Do what you're doing there, I will do what I do here."

Cassper leaves fans howling with post

Commenters were left floored by Cassper's dismal attempt at typing isiZulu.

nasty_csa replied:

"LOL, the spelling is finishing me."

justakidfromdurban said:

"Nah y'all delivered fr. Seems like everything was planned here, to y'all goin on tour together and also dropping on the same day. That's love. One more time for Hip Hop."

ngba_kem_25 joked:

"I can imagine him sayin it."

outhentic.thekid_ said:

"Hip hop is not dead they lying. They just needed time. Let's go listen to the two kings."

aya.msani_official said:

"Your Zulu bro."

Nasty C leaves fans howling with his Tswana

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest went on Instagram live ahead of their African Tour.

He attempted to speak Tswana but failed dismally. Cassper Nyovest and other viewers laughed at the rapper, but some applauded him for attempting. Cassper even tried to speak IsiZulu, and he nailed it.

