Emtee generated a buzz for his upcoming DIY 3 album by sharing an Instagram video of him in the studio

The studio footage of the rapper crafting new music got fans hyped, and they expressed their excitement in the comments

Many said they have high expectations for the album based on the snippet and Emtee's past musical offering

Emtee posted a video of his studio session. Image: @emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Emtee recently stirred up excitement among his fans with an Instagram video showing the creative process behind his upcoming DIY 3 album.

Emtee posts a teaser of his forthcoming album

The clip captured the rapper in his element, cooking up new music in the studio. Fans responded with excitement and anticipation.

They flooded the comments section stating how much they loved the session snippet.

After receiving critical acclaim and success, the previous two DIY albums have already earned a special place in South African hip-hop history.

Emtee's albums snippet grabs Ingrammers' attention

Many people are eager to witness the evolution of Emtee's musical journey. They said they expect nothing less than an extraordinary body of work that will further cement his legacy in the music industry.

See the Instagram post below:

Emtee's fans like the sound of the new music

@my.moms_son posted:

"This man gonna be remembered for generations!"

@therealamyolii stated:

"Grootman, I just know this album will be a banger."

@mi_stan_ley commented:

"Most anticipated album. DIY3 let's go."

@theonlysnewana_ wrote:

"Can’t wait. Work on that fast bro."

@nsikza40 said:

"It's already banging. I'm betting on this track right here. "

@gandiiy25 added:

"Emtee will make us cry one day."

@almighty_heir mentioned:

"This DIY series will go down in SA Hip Hop history. I don't care who says what! This man is a legend."

