Emtee has finally responded to MacG after he accused the rapper of always playing the victim

The rapper said people think he lies when he opens up about his life and added that he would stop opening up

MacG, on his large platform, said Emtee should take accountability for his actions and stop looking for excuses when he is in hot water

The rapper will tolerate no Emtee slander, not even one that comes from popular podcaster MacG.

Emtee questioned why people always provoke him when he has been keeping to himself. Image: @macgunleashed, @emteerecords

Source: Instagram

MacG slams Emtee, asks him to take accountability for his actions

On the recent episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG, the podcaster said Emtee should stop making excuses when things go south.

“Why does Emtee like this victim sh*t? It’s always hey my wife is beating me up, hey I’m this, I’m that. Where’s the music? Take it out in the music bro. My thing is every time we speak about Emtee on the show, it’s always like something victim-ish."

Watch the episode here.

Emtee claps back at MacG, says he is always provoked

Responding on Twitter, Emtee gave a heated clap back and asked if he should keep quiet when attacked.

He reckoned that people would only care when he was dead.

"What victim now? Should I just keep quiet and laugh with these dogs or must just shut up even when I shouldn’t. They’ve all tried. I’ll never shut up n I’ll always stand up for myself because who will!?"

He did not stop there; he further asked:

"I’m getting death threats almost every day by people I don’t know and you guys tell me this sh**. Or what? Do you guys want me to die so you can say 'aw shame.'"

Netizens defend Emtee, and ask him not to take the hate to heart

His fans defended him and said he should just ignore the hate and focus on himself.

@thalente_music said:

"Do your thing bro only you know what it is like being in your shoes. Who's anyone to judge."

@wellbornokema said:

"Real ones listen to your story, fake ones wants to write it for you! Just ignore them Champ."

@DrolicTEE said:

"Here on Twitter, don't take anything serious, especially a clip or a title, before commenting, see the whole thing. It's usually not how they make it sound."

@ntobengnkadimen said:

"Don’t let them bully you."

@smileyTheeente! said:

"People will always Talk about you whether You win or Not Win Becoz they don't have anything Better to do with their Lives."

Emtee says his body is giving up on him, losing his speech

Briefly News previously reported that Emtee opened up about losing his speech and how his body is shutting down.

His fans advised him to take it easy so he could get back to doing what he loves.

