Looks like things are heating in the Emtee and Shebeshxt controversy after the Roll Up rapper responded to the allegations of being booted off stage

Emtee dragged and threatened Musa Khawula, the person who started the rumours, saying he was never booted off stage by Shebeshxt fans

Netizens gathered to support Big Hustle while others threw shade at the rapper

Emtee responded to Musa Khawula after the gossip blogger spread rumours that the rapper was booted off stage by Shebeshxt fans. Images: emteethehustla, musathepope

Emtee is sick and tired of people following a false narrative about him. If it's not constant substance abuse allegations, it's the recent speculations of being booted off stage by Shebeshxt fans. Big Hustle dragged Musa Khawula for spreading the false rumours about him and Shebeshxt.

Emtee warns Musa Khawula over performance rumours

Emtee caught wind of the drama surrounding his recent performance where he was seemingly booted off stage by Shebeshxt fans.

Responding to the allegations, Big Hustle cursed out Musa Khawula, the person who spread the rumours in a Twitter post.

In a series of now-deleted tweets, Emtee was indeed the potty mouth when he trash-talked Khawula and threatened to beat him up. Looks like Mihlali Ndamase isn't the only one promising hands to the "Pope of Pop culture."

After deleting the posts, Emtee went on to say that people like pushing his buttons:

Mzansi weighs in on Emtee's rant

Fans and followers showed love and support to Emtee:

rendanimagumula said:

"Standing on business, if Emtee is left with one fan, I'm that one fan."

CFC_BAM wrote:

"I rate you so much for this."

On the other hand, some netizens weren't impressed with Emtee's rant:

Siya_TshabalaIa said:

"Whether you take that tweet down or not that's your problem... but the brands and sponsors saw it, you're an idiot."

Emkay_Afrika quoted a K.O lyric:

"Next thing you know your career is over ntwana, over some characters."

Emtee performs AKA song

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Emtee's touching performance of his song with AKA called Crown.

The track is taken from the late rapper's posthumous album, Mass Country. Emtee recently opened up about his last, chilling encounter with AKA, saying he would never forget it.

