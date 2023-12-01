Emtee recently stirred emotions on social media with a heartfelt performance of his collaboration with the late rapper AKA, titled Crown

Emtee recently showcased his unmatched rapping skills while performing his collaboration with the late rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes. The star sang along to their hit collaboration in a touching video.

Emtee performed his final collaboration with AKA, dubbed 'Crown'. Image: @akaworldwide and @emteethehustla

Emtee performs his collaboration with AKA in a sweet clip

Emtee's performance of his collaboration with the legendary late rapper AKA had social media users emotional. The Logan rapper worked on the song titled Crown with Supa Mega before his untimely death in February 2023.

Popular entertainment news blog MDN News shared a clip of the controversial rapper jamming to the song during a recent interview. The post's caption read:

"Emtee performing "Crown" song with AKA "

Emtee showed with praise after his performance

Social media users note that Emtee was one of the best performers and lyricists in the country. The post's timeline was filled with heartwarming comments from fans and followers.

@Ihhashi_Turkei wrote:

"The brother is great at what he does, just give him a spliff."

@OgunnubiD wrote:

"May his soul continue to Rest In Peace Amen "

@SthabisoBrian noeted:

"They smoke same dope with Babes wodumo...they Makes them lazy to speak... Or Nyaope."

@Mbojunior999 added:

"One of the most talented Artist in SA to ever live."

@Mhayise_Sedana commented:

"Emtee is effortlessly talented.. he is the Messi of hip hop..."

@Milkshake_Samme said:

"He’s looking healthier."

