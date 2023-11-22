Emtee's name has constantly found its way onto social media trends and sadly, it's rarely ever good news

An old video of the rapper looking young and upbeat surfaced on the internet and broke Mzansi's hearts

Fans lamented on how energetic the Roll Up hitmaker was compared to now, further bringing up his alleged use of substances

Mzansi was teary-eyed after an old video of Emtee looking energetic surfaced on social media. Images: emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Emtee has fans feeling sad over how his life turned out. Twitter (X) user YouDunnoVusi uncovered an old video of a young Emtee in his prime, pointing out how the rapper was more cheerful and spoke clearly.

Mzansi brought up the rapper's smoking and lean consumption, saying they're what changed him for the worse.

Old Emtee video surfaces on social media

Eish, fans truly love Emtee and have his best interests at heart. So there's no doubt that many were heartbroken after X user YouDunnoVusi brought the rapper's old video on the timeline.

Back in his prime, Emtee was visibly upbeat and spoke more coherently. The We Up rapper's clip during an interview surfaced on the internet, where fans pointed out how "clean" he appeared while others blamed his use of substances for how he turned out:

"Before he became a drugger, just cav how clean he was man even could speak like a normal human being."

Previously, Big Hustle celebrated 10 years of alcohol sobriety but despite his milestone, some fans brought up his smoking habits.

Mzansi weighs in on Emtee video

Fans gave their thoughts on Emtee's video and were sad at how he turned out while others were shocked at how clear he sounded.

The rapper recently addressed the backlash over how he speaks, saying it's because he's an artist and, well, because he chooses to talk that way.

EdibleBloke wrote:

"Whoever says w*ed does waste your time must watch this video. He was so healthy."

RoryMorningstaa said:

"Emtee speaking like a normal human being!"

Phobla012 was shocked:

"I'm actually shook at how well he could articulate himself!"

_uThabiso pointed out:

"Drugs can never be cool."

BafanaSurprise confessed:

"We miss this dude, not the nyaope boy he chose to become."

Emtee addresses his seriousness in photos

In more Emtee updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper revealing why he never smiles in videos or photos, and received sympathy and love from fans:

grootmoney702 said:

"SENDING ALL THE LOVE TO YOU MY BROTHA."

