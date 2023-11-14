Emtee addressed concerns about his serious demeanour in pictures and videos, revealing in a conversation with a fan that it is due to Post-traumatic stress disorder

Fans expressed sympathy and support for Emtee, acknowledging the hardships he's facing

The rapper's openness about his emotional challenges prompted an outpouring of love and encouragement from social media followers

Emtee has opened up about why he is always serious in his pictures and videos. The star's fans and followers have been concerned about his well-being for months now.

Emtee has revealed why he always looks angry. Image: @emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Emtee on why he is always serious

Anyone who follows top South African rapper Emtee knows that he barely smiles, even in his pictures and videos. The rapper recently shared the reason behind his serious face in a candid conversation with a fan.

Some have speculated that the rapper's awkward behaviour is because he uses drugs, hence his angry face and slow speech.

Reacting to a follower who had asked him why he always looks angry, the Pearl Thusi hitmaker said it's because of Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and betrayal. He tweeted:

"PTSD, betrayal, life and the loss of my best friend who woulda been by my side in this picture ‍♂️"

Emtee's fans send him some love

Social media users sympathised with the rapper after he admitted that he was going through a lot.

@someleze_dikela wrote:

"Eish ️ been through a lot Big hustla ungumzekelo kuthi big hustle we're inspired imagine someone who got your back, but still you're on the grind."

@grootmoney702 added:

"SENDING ALL THE LOVE TO YOU MY BROTHA❤"

@TMamaefe said:

"That's deep..."

Emtee responds to criticism about how he speaks

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Emtee recently topped the trends after a video of him speaking to street vendors made it to social media. The rapper received backlash from online users, calling him out for how slow he spoke and blaming substance abuse.

In response to the criticism, Emtee referenced his success in the music industry while poking fun at netizens for not having the kind of money that he has.

