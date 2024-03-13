Emtee is threatening legal action against Mike's Kitchen, alleging racism and humiliation for being denied entry due to tattoos and smelling of cannabis

Emtee has threatened to take legal action against the popular Mike's Kitchen restaurant after he was allegedly denied entry into the premises for smelling of cannabis and having too many tattoos.

Emtee accuses Mike’s Kitchen CEO of racism

Award-winning South African rapper Mthembeni Ndevu popularly known as Emtee recently put the popular restaurant Mike's Kitchen on full blast for humiliating him.

The star recently had the streets buzzing when he explained that he had gone to Mike's Kitchen in Parktown to have a meal with his friends, but they were turned away, leaving him and his friends stranded.

He shared that part of the reason why they were denied entry into the restaurant was because they had too many uncovered tattoos and smelled of cannabis.

Taking to his Instagram page, the rapper also revealed that he had engaged his lawyers and demanded an apology from Mike's Kitchen or the issue was going to be escalated further. Part of the document read:

"They were, however unable to enter the eatery. refused entry, ostensibly because they were ‘smelling of w*ed’ and ‘had too many tattoos’. They were further escorted out of the premises into the street where they stood stranded. Their driver having now left.

“This was an act of harassment and racial profiling. It resulted in huge humiliation for them and severely damaged client’s image and reputation. Both as renowned artist and members of society. Particularly because it happened in full view of patrons. Some of whom are his fans and supporters.

Fans rally behind Emtee

Social media users seem to be supporting the rapper's move. Many said the restaurant must apologise to him for the embarrassment they caused him and his friends.

@provide_03 said:

"I swear they won’t apologise, prepare to load the chopper, let it rain on them."

@thewholecream commented:

"We behind you."

@mkero_za wrote:

"Big Hustle . They thought it was over, this just the beginning #"

@business_malcolm_x added:

"Don’t relent, Boss, sue them. An apology won’t be enough. My family, relatives, friends, acquaintances and I have been boycotting all @mikeskitchensa restaurants for the past 10 years and still counting "

