There is drama surrounding the broadcasting of the highly anticipated series focusing on Thabo Bester's infamous escape

The four-part docu-series is titled Tracking Thabo Bester, and it will premiere on 15 March 2024 on Showmax

Nandipha Magudumana's lawyers have warned Showmax of potential legal action to halt the broadcast

As Mzansi waits in anticipation for the gripping four-part docu-series narrating Thabo Bester's infamous prison escape, Nandipha Magudumana's legal team is looking to have it halted.

Nandipha Magudumana's lawyers threatened Showmax over ‘Tracking Thabo Bester’. Image: Frikkie Kap/Gallo Images

Showmax shares trailer for show Tracking Thabo Bester

Announcing the release of the series, Showmax's Instagram page shared a trailer of the upcoming series.

"Take a deep dive with experts and journalists on South Africa’s infamous duo, Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana. #TrackingThaboBester comes to Showmax on 15 March."

In the highly-anticipated four-part documentary, journalists and experts weigh in on the trial and unpack how Thabo Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre.

The show is titled Tracking Thabo Bester and will premiere on the platform on 15 March 2024.

Nandpha Magudumana's legal team acts

One of the accused in the case, Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester, have threatened Showmax.

According to IOL, the two parties have launched an urgent application with the Free State High Court to halt the airing of the series later this week. The news publication quoted Nandipha's letter of demand, which reads in part:

“This is to establish if there are indeed any issues which may prejudice her rights, failing which, an urgent application will be brought in the High Court of South Africa, including but not limited to interim interdictory relief to stop the streaming of the documentary series and any other material related to it.”

The team demanded a copy of the series before it aired.

Nandipha's brother to cause problems with the case?

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela alleged that Nandipha Magudumana's brother Nkosinathi Sikeleni's inclusion in the documentary, who is a witness in the case, raises concerns.

"Nkosinathi is a witness in the case … The State Vs Nandipha Magudumana and others. His being part of the Showmax documentary raises some concerns," Phil's report reads in part.

Nandipha and father have moment in court

In a previous report from Briefly News, Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester are back in court and appear to be in connection with Thabo Bester's escape.

A viral video of Magudumana hugging her father and also ignoring Thabo Bester went viral. South Africans noted the video and observed that she looked as stunning as she did at her last appearance.

