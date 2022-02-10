Award-winning South African rapper Sizwe Alakine known popularly as Reason has joined the Warner Music SA family

Sizwe says his decision to sign with Warner Music SA was as a result of their commitment to keeping growing his brands

A spokesperson for Warner Music South Africa said they are happy to be working with Sizwe Alakine

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Ujola Nobani singer Sizwe Alakine, also known as Reason, has signed a deal with Warner Music South Africa.

Sizwe Alakine has signed a deal with Warner Music South Africa. Image: @reasonhd_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Reason, who has been working as an independent artist for the past five years, said he was looking for a company that could offer him more. He said:

"I've been looking for the best deal for me and my legacy for the past 5 years. After all that I've done independently, I needed to work with a company that could do more for me than I could for myself.

"Warner has committed to growing both the Reason and Sizwe Alakine brands in ways that no one else could; I'm excited for the line of great music and creativity we have lined up."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

According to SA Music News, Sizwe's major deal with WMSA comes at a time when he is preparing to release his first body of work in the Amapiano genre.

SA Music News also reports that Garth Brown, Creative Lead at Warner Music South Africa, said the label is excited to be working with Reason.

"We are excited to partner with Sizwe as he embarks on a new chapter, venturing into Amapiano. His ability to effortlessly transition between genres is what the genetic fibre of legends are made of, and we are honoured to be a part of his story."

Nasty C lands cool deal with popular booze brand, "Get the bag, Bro"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nasty C took to social media to announce that he had bagged a cool deal with Johnie Walker. The excited rapper revealed his partnership with the popular booze brand on Wednesday, 15 December.

The There They Go hitmaker took to Instagram to share his big news with his fans from Mzansi and across the globe.

He wrote:

"We’re gonna keep walking and we will let the world know! It’s not every day you stride with the best and I’m proud to officially announce my partnership with @johnniewalkersa. Let’s Keep Walking into the hottest summer ever!!!! #KeepWalkingSA."

Source: Briefly News