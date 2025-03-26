Shaka iLembe actor Wiseman Mncube issued an apology to former Big Brother Mzansi star Ashley Ogle

The actor made a racially insensitive comment about her relationship with Sweet Guluva, advising him to run away from her

Fans on social media are up in arms, tagging his employer and even accusing him of making a racist comment despite his apology

Wiseman Mncube issued a statement apologising to Ashley Ogle.

Source: Instagram

Fans are unforgiving despite South African actor Wiseman Mncube's apology to former Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 housemate Ashley Ogle.

What Wiseman Mncube said about Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva

Shaka iLembe star Wiseman Mncube took to his Facebook account and commented on Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva's relationship. He joked about Ashley's race and the fact that she is from Wentworth. He encouraged Guluva's fans to vote for him so that he could run away from her when he won the R2 million cash prize, which he did.

The joke did not land as he quickly deleted the post, however, the internet does not forget. X user @IzogieIzzy posted a screenshot of Wiseman's post before he took it down.

Wisema Mncube issues apology to Ashley Ogle and her fans

Reading the gravity of his unsavoury remarks, Wiseman Mncube penned a statement explaining where his sentiments stem from. He said he was merely making a joke, and he took full responsibility for the damage caused.

"I would like to sincerely apologize to Ashley, her fans, and anyone else I may have hurt with my words. What I meant as a joke was thoughtless and, in hindsight, completely inappropriate. I take full responsibility for my actions and the harm they may have caused.

"I now realize the weight of my words and the impact they can have, and I am committed to being more mindful in the future. I will take this as a learning moment and do better moving forward," he said before ending the statement with an apology.

Mzansi divided by Wiseman's apology

Social media users are divided by Wiseman's apology with some accepting it, while others are saying the damage is done. He landed another acting gig on Netflix's Go, and people even tagged the streaming company.

Wiseman Mncube has issued a statement on his comments about Ashley Ogle.

Source: Instagram

There is a handful of people saying Ashley Ogle has made worse remarks about the African race while in the Big Brother house.

@bridgetkho46177 said:

"Netflix, what are you guys promoting if this guy is racist as a public figure? What is he teaching society?"

@lalatumie expressed:

"I am disappointed that he posted this. Or it's a joke?"

@zendeyapty questioned:

"Why apologise when she said worse than what you’ve said?"

@JenniferNwank exclaimed:

"Ashley is a very lovely soul. Did she create herself? Why make her think being coloured is a taboo? Do better, please!"

@TwoKhosi remarked:

"To think I was eager to watch him in Shaka Ilembe season 2. Not anymore. Each time I see him, it will remind me of his racial comments. We are different colors but one people at the end of the day.. SAY NO TO RACISM!!"

