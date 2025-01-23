Ashley Ogle and Bonnie Bee are in the mud after they were served with a strike each by Biggie

The Big Brother Mzansi contestants' recent behaviour sparked outrage among viewers, and Big Brother was left with no other choice

Mzansi debated whether the ladies deserved to stay on the show, with many calling for their disqualification

Big Brother served Ashley Ogle and Bonnie Bee one strike for their unruly behaviour. Images: Instagram/ ashleyogle9, Twitter/ nozipho_mashaba

Big Brother gave Ashley Ogle and Bonnie Bee a strike each after they wreaked havoc on the show.

Big Brother serves Ashley Ogle and Bonnie Bee

The new season of Big Brother Mzansi has gotten off to an interesting start, and it looks like Biggie has already identified the troublemakers in the house.

Ashley Ogle and Bonnie Bee have had social media buzzing over their unruly behaviour, and their recent stunts did not go unpunished.

After her altercation with Mshini, which resulted in her hurling colourful insults at her, Ashley was served with a strike.

Bonnie, on the other hand, after facing backlash for invalidating and seemingly mocking Kay B's trauma, was also dished out a strike.

Here's what Mzansi said about Big Brother's decision

Netizens are not happy with the verdict, saying Bonnie Bee and Ashley Ogle deserved a bigger punishment, with some claiming they were not remorseful:

Resh_MM said:

"That’s all they get? But Biggie would rather keep ratings than the mental health of a victim. KayB is expected to do tasks and be in groups with them."

luversrock79 was disappointed:

"And they both still don't show any remorse. Big Brother, you failed on this one."

NeneLeakesWigs wrote:

"They are the most talked about even outside of the assault issue. Biggie looked at his pockets and said, 'Hell no, I'm keeping these evil women.'"

TuliShinana wasn't happy:

"I don’t like this verdict; they need to leave that house, yoh."

ke_amohetsoe posted:

"They need to go; they’re such vile people. You can’t fix that because they’re not remorseful; they’re just embarrassed."

_nhlalwenhle added:

"Not enough; how will Kaybee live with them knowing what they said about her?"

Viewers aren't happy with Big Brother's punishment of Bonnie Bee and Ashley. Image: blackmluja

