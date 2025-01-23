‘BB Mzansi’: Contestants Ashley Ogle and Bonnie Bee Receive 1 Strike From Big Brother
- Ashley Ogle and Bonnie Bee are in the mud after they were served with a strike each by Biggie
- The Big Brother Mzansi contestants' recent behaviour sparked outrage among viewers, and Big Brother was left with no other choice
- Mzansi debated whether the ladies deserved to stay on the show, with many calling for their disqualification
Don't miss out: join a FREE webinar and improve your copywriting portfolio!
Big Brother gave Ashley Ogle and Bonnie Bee a strike each after they wreaked havoc on the show.
Big Brother serves Ashley Ogle and Bonnie Bee
The new season of Big Brother Mzansi has gotten off to an interesting start, and it looks like Biggie has already identified the troublemakers in the house.
Ashley Ogle and Bonnie Bee have had social media buzzing over their unruly behaviour, and their recent stunts did not go unpunished.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
After her altercation with Mshini, which resulted in her hurling colourful insults at her, Ashley was served with a strike.
Fans react to Kefilwe Mabote allegedly struggling to articulate herself on 'Young, Famous & African'
Bonnie, on the other hand, after facing backlash for invalidating and seemingly mocking Kay B's trauma, was also dished out a strike.
Here's what Mzansi said about Big Brother's decision
Netizens are not happy with the verdict, saying Bonnie Bee and Ashley Ogle deserved a bigger punishment, with some claiming they were not remorseful:
Resh_MM said:
"That’s all they get? But Biggie would rather keep ratings than the mental health of a victim. KayB is expected to do tasks and be in groups with them."
luversrock79 was disappointed:
"And they both still don't show any remorse. Big Brother, you failed on this one."
NeneLeakesWigs wrote:
"They are the most talked about even outside of the assault issue. Biggie looked at his pockets and said, 'Hell no, I'm keeping these evil women.'"
TuliShinana wasn't happy:
"I don’t like this verdict; they need to leave that house, yoh."
ke_amohetsoe posted:
"They need to go; they’re such vile people. You can’t fix that because they’re not remorseful; they’re just embarrassed."
_nhlalwenhle added:
"Not enough; how will Kaybee live with them knowing what they said about her?"
Ashley accused of being racist
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared netizens' debate about whether or not Ashley was racist.
The Big Brother Mzansi contestant's recent behaviour raised questions and sparked outrage among fans, as many called her out.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za