Peter Griffin's death pose explained: The viral Family Guy meme

One of the most recognisable images in internet culture in recent times is Peter Griffin's death pose. In the picture, Peter Griffin is sprawled out on the floor in his signature knockout position. First seen on Family Guy, this pose has gone viral.

Peter Griffin. Photo: @MeeZeesGames on X, @Stefan on YouTube (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In Family Guy, Peter Griffin is often a casualty of his exaggerated clumsiness or dramatic accidents. In this article, we discover why his death pose exploded in popularity. Try not to laugh!

Profile summary

Full name Peter Löwenbräu Griffin Sr Gender Male Age In his 40s Nationality Mexican-American Current residence Quahog, Rhode Island Mother Thelma Griffin Biological father Mickey McFinnigan Adoptive father Francis Griffin Siblings Chip, Karen Griffin Marital status Married Spouse Lois Griffin Children Meg, Chris, Stewie Profession Brewery shipping clerk, former safety inspector, former fisherman Television series Family Guy Creator and designer Seth MacFarlane

Where does Peter Griffin's death pose originate from?

Family Guy's slapstick humour is the basis for the death pose. Peter often falls dramatically and usually in the most ridiculous way possible. When asked how the show's creator maintained the humour, as published in LA Times, MacFarlane said:

One of the things that “Family Guy” has really tried to do every step of the way is to look at every joke and say, “OK, if we were called on the carpet, could we defend this in an intellectual way, and say, this is the point we were making?” There’s an earnestness to that approach that I think has created sort of a shield around the show that continues to this day.

Facts about Peter Griffin. Photo: @Stefan (modified by author)

Source: Original

The pose was popularised after season 10, episode 11, with the title The Blind Side. In this scene, Peter, voiced by Seth MacFarlane, is shown face down with limbs splayed out after yet another of his outrageous antics. It became iconic, and over time, fans worldwide used it to show defeat or exhaustion humorously.

The cartoon character's pose is mostly seen in episodes where misadventures reach a nearly dangerous level. An example is the now famous tumble down the stairs or the many fights against Family Guy's recurring giant chicken character. These moments also contributed to the death pose becoming a symbol of Peter's never-ending comic misfortunes and resonated with fans and meme makers.

Why did Peter Griffin fall down the stairs?

The fat cartoon character always exudes notorious clumsiness in his carriage and demeanour, which causes him to fall down the stairs. This fall culminates in the iconic death pose in Family Guy.

As BBC shared, the Griffins installed a new staircase in their home following Brian's resolve to date a blind girl. Peter kept falling on the old staircase and decided to live upstairs perpetually.

A character mimicked the Family Guy pose. Photo: @SirEthan on YouTube (created by author)

Source: Youtube

Why is the Family Guy's death pose so popular?

The popularity of Family Guy's knocked-out pose can be attributed to its versatility and relatability. Peter's pose is easy to exaggerate with humour, whether to express utter defeat, exhaustion, or exaggerated mishap.

The defeated pose is a freeze-frame of comedic defeat that stays with viewers. Gaming characters like Team Fortress 2 and A Hat in Time to Stardew Valley adopted Peter Griffin's dead meme into their games.

The meme has also been included in several animated movies, including The Cuphead Show and Steven Universe. Its representation on many spectrums says a lot about its influence. It is quite apparent that it will appear frequently in future games and TV shows.

How did the 'Peter Griffin dead' meme go viral?

This is thanks to a YouTuber named Stefan @stefanutzg, who posted a short clip of The Blind Date episode. This clip made it convenient for people to pause and perceive the meaning and depth of Peter Griffin's mangled body. The pose immediately became a thing as fans and other media programs started using it to subtly convey many other emotions.

A typical example is when a user on Nexus Mods recreated an image of a grandpa on a deathbed curled up in the death pose meme posted on 23 August 2022. Fans became attached to the meme as it could be used to humorously express a universal experience—feeling defeated or knocked out by life.

A gaming character that mimicked Peter Griffin's death pose. GIF: @SBrosClanYt on YouTube (created by author)

Source: Youtube

What age is Peter Griffin?

Peter Griffin of Family Guy is in his 40s. Although his age slightly varies according to the writers' needs, he was inferred to be about 42 years old in the first few seasons of the series.

Peter Griffin's side profile

Peter Griffin's iconic nose and chin have had fans of the show in a buzz for many years. He has a very exaggerated and distinct cartoonish design. Below is a side profile view of Peter and Donald Trump.

A side profile view of Peter Griffin and Donald Trump. Photo: @Bestcartoons (Modified by editor)

Source: UGC

Who voices death in season 2 of Family Guy?

According to IMDb, in Family Guy season 2, the character Death is voiced by Norm MacDonald. He brought a unique, dry humour to the role. Adam Carolla later took over the role, adding another layer of wit to the character's sporadic appearances throughout the series.

Peter Griffin's death pose epitomises the ridiculous and irreverent humour that has made Family Guy a household brand. Its widespread popularity on the internet and in video games shows how a single humorous joke can impact much beyond its initial context, making Peter Griffin's fall a classic piece of online culture.

READ ALSO: Top 11 best British TV shows for any mood: binge-worthy picks

As published on Briefly.co.za, British TV shows have a unique charm that captivates audiences worldwide, and their unique cultural nuances resonate with viewers. From gripping dramas to hilarious comedies, these shows offer something for everyone.

If you are looking for binge-worthy British TV shows, how can you delightfully binge-watch British TV shows? Discover exciting ways to do it.

Source: Briefly News