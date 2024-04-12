The Soon Comes Night star Didintle Khunou was reported that she might be joining the SABC 1's soapie Generations: The Legacy

A trusted shared that they spotted Khunou at the SABC TV park in Johannesburg and that producers approached her and gave an offer she couldn't resist

Another source said that not a lot of cast and crew members know of Didintle's highly-anticipated debut on the show

Actress Didintle Khunou will allegedly join 'Generations: The Legacy.' Image: @didintle_khunou

The popular Soon Comes Night actress Didintle Khunou was reported to have bagged yet another acting gig, though the actress hasn't yet confirmed or announced anything.

Didintle Khunou might be joining Generations: The Legacy

Rumours have been swirling around regarding the new faces that would be joining SABC 1's favourite soapie, Generations: The Legacy and actress Didintle Khunou's name kept popping up on the list.

According to ZiMoja, a source trusted by them mentioned that the star was approached by the producers of the soapie, who offered her an offer that she wouldn't resist. The source further shared that only a few cast and crew members know about Khunou's upcoming debut on the show.

The source said:

"Things were conducted hush hush, even their meeting was conducted in the private room. They were ironing out the finer points of her contract, with even her prospective bosses eagerly anticipating her debut on the soap opera."

Another source told ZiMoja that the show will be bringing fresh new upcoming faces and some of the old faces to join the cast of Generations: The Legacy:

"They have invested in a team of exciting and young creatives to revive the soapie, and she is one of the new faces who will be playing one of the lead roles."

The Generations PR team refused to comment on the rumours and claims of Khunou joining the soapie.

Viewers reminisce about old-school Generations

In a previous report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the classic Generations topping social media trends as Mzansi fans reminisced about the show's popularity.

However, the show appears to have only been loved in South Africa after some Jamaican TikTokkers revealed how they used to dread the soapie in their younger years.

