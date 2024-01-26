Seasoned actress Kgomotso Christopher has joined the cast of SABC 1's hit telenovela Generations: The Legacy

Kgomotso Christopher will portray the role of Keabetswe Moloi, who is Khumo Moroka's twin sister

Christopher's character is described as someone who is caring and passionate, unlike her scheming twin brother

Kgomotso Christopher has joined ‘Generations: The Legacy’. Image: @kgomotso_christopher

Source: Instagram

Talented actress Kgomotso Christopher has joined the cast of Generations: The Legacy.

Kgomotso's role on Generations: The Legacy

According to a post by the telenovela. Kgomotso Christopher will play the role of Keabetswe 'Kea' Moloi. Kea is Khumo Moroka's twin sister, meaning she will act alongside seasoned actor Aubrey Poo.

Keabetswe is depicted as a compassionate and caring individual, in contrast to the scheming nature of her twin brother.

“I’m looking forward to discovering and stepping into the shoes of Keabetswe 'Kea' Moloi. To the viewers who have always supported my work ... this is for them.”

"I’m so thrilled to be joining the Generations: The Legacy family in 2024! It’s a full circle moment for me…my first breakthrough role on a mainstream, national channel was on SABC. The halls of SABC were my home for many years…so it’s quite heartwarming for me to return to where it all started. I’m looking forward to working with the talented cast, I’m reuniting with so many actors I’ve worked with and can’t wait to start a new journey with them and the whole cast."

A leading actress

The casting director at Generations: The Legacy lauded Kgomotso as someone who is a leading lady on local TV and shared that they always wanted to work with her.

“Kgomotso is one of the genuine leading ladies on television today. She’s always luminous and totally compelling to watch. We’ve wanted her to join the show for quite some time. I’m delighted that she’s agreed to join the Generations family.”

Check out the post below:

