There are four new faces joining SABC 1's hit show Skeem Saam and their characters promise to shake things up

From talented actor Nyaniso Dzedze to Pholoso Mohlala and a new student at Turfloop High played by Brendan Maphake

Briefly News spoke to Pholoso Mohlala and Themba Manganyi who gave more insights into their characters

Pholoso Mohlala and Nyaniso Dzedze are among the new faces to join 'Skeem Saam.'

Source: Instagram

Skeem Saam is looking to stir the pot with the introduction of four new characters. The SABC 1 hit telenovela, which aims to address deep societal issues, will see four new talented actors joining its equally talented cast.

New faces will join Skeem Saam

The series has shared the news of new characters joining the production. These are Nyaniso Dzedze, Pholoso Mohlala, Brendan Maphake and lastly Themba Manganyi.

Nyaniso Dzedze joins the show to portray the role of Nkosi, who is also Lehasa's friend. Themba Manganyi portrays the role of Pule, and his character will debut on 31 January. Turfloop High has a new student, Amukelani and Brendan Maphake portrays the role. Lastly, a character to debut shortly on 26 January, Tsietsi is played by Pholoso Mohlala.

2 characters chat to Briefly News about their roles

Briefly News spoke to Pholoso Mohlala and Themba Manganyi, who gave more insights to their characters Tsietsi and Pule, respectively.

Themba described his character as a multilingual and dangerous man who wears a façade:

"Pule is a very dangerous man that hides behind his charming looks, he is someone that will do whatever it takes to get what he wants. He speaks different languages and that helps him to fit in so that he can get the job done."

Pholoso will be Pretty's love interest. He described his character as a knight in shining armor that viewers will find interest in his relationship with Pretty.

"He is a knight in shining armour for Pretty, they hit it off and he really feels like he wants to take things further with her. If they work out as a couple is something viewers would need to wait and see on air.

"Tsietsi is a good looking and confident man. He also feels as though things are going well for him by the way he dresses and carries himself."

Skeem Saam moves to a new timeslot

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mzansi's most popular soapie Skeem Saam, has recently confirmed the moving of timeslots from March 2024.

The Entertainment Commentator Phil Mphela shared the news on his Twitter page.

