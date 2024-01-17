Mzansi's most popular soapie Skeem Saam, has recently confirmed the moving of timeslots from March 2024

The Entertainment Commentator Phil Mphela shared the news on his Twitter page

SABC1 Channel Head shared with Briefly News that they have listened to the plea viewers of the show had for many years

Popular soapie drama 'Skeem Saam' has changed its timeslot. Image: @lerato_marabe/@clement_Maosa

SABC 1's most loved soapie drama Skeem Saam has made some changes for the year 2024. This comes after years of viewers pleading with to switch things around.

Skeem Saam moves to 19:30 pm

Skeem Saam has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The show also recently trended after two of their actors Cedric Fourie who plays the character Lehasa, and Lerato Marabe, who plays the character of Pretty, shared a clip of them looking all lovely-dovey on set.

And now the channel has changed the timeslot of the show and moved it to 19:30. SABC 1 head of channel, Ofentse Thinane, shared with Briefly News that they have listened to the pleas viewers of the show had for many years. She said:

"For SABC1, this signifies a chance to infuse the channel with more edge and courage while aligning with the audience's preferences. The television landscape is a dynamic platform, and we embrace the opportunity to adapt fearlessly, all while fulfilling our duty to influence the youth and societal roles positively."

Peu Communications Solutions Publicity Manager Sumaya Petersen Mogola added:

"Shifting to a new timeslot in our 12th season marks a significant transition for us, requiring some adjustments. Nevertheless, we are optimistic that this change presents an opportunity for expansion and reaching a broader audience. With compelling stories in store, we eagerly anticipate our viewers tuning in."

Entertainment Commentator Phil Mphela also shared the news on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Skeem Saam moves to new timeslot. The popular soapie drama #SkeemSaam will move to the new timeslot of 19:30 on SABC1, starting 4 March 2024. SABC says the move to the 7:30pm timeslot was requested by viewers."

See the post below:

Viewers react to the news

See some of the comments below:

@Siidney131 wrote:

"As long as they drag storylines they will not win against Scandal."

@MotheoLebelo said:

"Curious to know which viewers continuesly requested for the 19:30pm time slot. Mhhh."

@username_77879 commented:

"Requested by viewers???! When?????"

@nomsachingowe responded:

"We wanted 8 not 7.30."

@NoseTheCapital mentioned:

"Scandal is going to show them flames."

@Nkosi_Shebi said:

"This is a bad move!!!"

Rachel Kunutu and Marothi's video resurfaces

In a related article, Briefly News reported that netizens uncovered an old video of Skeem Saam actress Lesego Marakalla, aka Rachel Kunutu.

The legendary clip sees Rachel scolding her man, Marothi Maphuthuma (played by Macks Papo), over how he wore a towel.

