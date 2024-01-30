Showmax has introduced a brand new original teenage series Youngins

The series is set to premiere on Monday, 12 February 2024, with three new episodes streaming every Thursday onwards

Netizens can't wait to watch the new series as they are impressed with the cast

'Youngins' is the new teenage series set to premiere on Showmax. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Showmax is not playing this year. The online subscription video-on-demand service has introduced a new sizzling show which is set to premiere in February 2024. This is after they introduced a new reality show called Window Unveiled.

Youngins set to premiere on Showmax this February

Showmax came out gun-blazing this new year, as it has been the talk of town and also making headlines on social media. Showmax recently announced a new original teenage series Youngins, which is set to premiere on Monday, 12 February 2024, with three new episodes streaming every Thursday onwards.

Tshedza Pictures exec producer Phathu Makwarela shared with Briefly News:

"We came of age during a time when youth dramas such as Party of Five and Dawson's Creek dominated television, influencing our coming-of-age experience. As television shifted towards more family-oriented content over the years, youth dramas declined. Youngins is our answer to the emerging generation, providing authentic content that resonates with them as they navigate their coming-of-age journey."

Youngins director Themba Mfebe also shared with the publication:

"Youngins is a show written by young writers who live the true authentic lives of the viewers. This show is an unvarnished view of a generation that is defining itself right before our eyes."

Showmax has been releasing new content this year for their viewers to enjoy every drama, thriller, reality show and many more. An entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald also shared the news of the new series and wrote:

"New series #Youngins premieres 12 February on Showmax."

See the post below:

Fans can't wait for the series to start

Many netizens were excited about the new series and were impressed by the cast members that were chosen for this teenage series. See some of the comments below:

@Katli_Katz said:

"I approve of the casting choice unlike that other series that I won’t mention."

@Sir_Tumisang wrote:

"Hope there are no inappropriate scenes.. We'll watch."

@TylerSydSA tweeted:

"Looks interesting."

@PrincessSkhu commented:

"Showmax is fighting hey."

@GloryThundu mentioned:

"Look interesting."

@DaCeeTee_SA2 responded:

"Wow, the cast."

Mabusi MIA on RHOD S3

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mabusi Seme abruptly announced her departure from The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) after bringing the heat in Season 2.

The stunning beauty was a fan favourite whose stans defended and adored whenever new Season 2 episodes aired.

Source: Briefly News