MNET's highly anticipated series Summertide premiered on Sunday 28 January 2024, offering soapie lovers a treat with its 52-part local production set in False Bay

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, lead actor Frank Rautenbach, who plays Martin Field, expressed his excitement about the show's focus on family and the ocean

Summertide airs every Sunday at 6 pm on MNET and is available for live streaming on DStv Stream, as well as on DStv Catch-Up

South African soapie lovers are in for a treat as MNET's highly anticipated series Summertide finally premiered on Sunday 28 January 2024. The 52-part local production was set in False Bay.

'Summertide' finally premieres on MNET. Image: @MNet

Source: Twitter

Summertide finally premieres on MNET

The much-awaited Summertide premiered its first episode on MNET on Sunday 28 January. Produced by Red Letter Day Productions, the family show follows the life of marine biologist Martin Field who moves back home with his two children following his wife's tragic death.

Speaking to Briefly News at the show's premiere in Cape Town, Frank Rautenbach who plays Martin Field said he accepted the role because it touches on two of the most important things to him: family and the ocean. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"What drew me to the role was that I got to play a father in a family show. That's the most important element, and the second element that drew me to the show is that we are shooting at the ocean.

"Those are two elements that I haven't really seen on South African TV, a show that's dedicated to family, the ins and outs of family life and to the ocean. I have done shows that focus on the family, but there's crime or another genre. This is a feel-good family show."

Speaking about what Mzansi can expect from his character as the show progresses, the star said fans will get to explore Martin's intellectual journey.

"The thing about Martin is he is very intellectual and thinks things through, so for him to connect his heart and his mind is a big problem. So I think what viewers can expect is to see that sometimes humourous and sometimes painful journey of a man learning to say what is in his heart."

Summertide’s director Corné van Rooyen on the inspiration behind the show

Briefly News also spoke to Corné van Rooyen, the Director of the show who said the main challenge they faced during the production was the elements. He said:

"Our family inspired the show. It's also the environment of Simons' Town, Kalk Bay and Muizenberg was a massive inspiration when we went to search for the location.

"The biggest challenge is the weather. The winds, tides that rise and suddenly wash your location away and we had fires. So mostly it was the elements we had to battle, but we realised that those are the things that make the show special."

Summertide airs every Sunday at 6 pm. All shows will be live-streamed on DStv Stream and are available on DStv Catch Up.

Kgomotso Christopher joins the cast of Generations: The Legacy

Briefly News also reported that Talented actress Kgomotso Christopher has joined the cast of Generations: The Legacy.

According to a post by the telenovela. Kgomotso Christopher will play the role of Keabetswe 'Kea' Moloi. Kea is Khumo Moroka's twin sister, meaning she will act alongside seasoned actor Aubrey Poo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News