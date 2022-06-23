Scandal! viewers took to the timeline and shared mixed reactions to the latest episode of the dramatic e.tv telenovela

In the episode, baddie Zenzele Kubeka, aka Zen, denied all the allegations against him when he was being interrogated by cops

Some viewers of the show think that Zen will get away with his crimes, while others are convinced that he's going down this time because Dintle's kid saw him

The viewers of Scandal! shared mixed reactions to the latest episode of the e.tv show. The episode saw Zen deny all the allegations against him.

'Scandal's Zen denied all the allegations against him.

Robert Mpisi plays the character of Zenzele Kubeka, aka Zen. He is a baddie in the show and he always gets away with his crimes. His truck has been involved in a couple of nasty crimes but he has never been jailed.

The viewers of the show took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Zen's arrest. Some said he'll again get away, while others said he's going down this time because Dintle's daughter witnessed the accident.

@Veronic84145594 wrote:

"Zen needs to pay by going to jail. No one knows yet about him almost murdering his uncle and @etvScandal THAT needs to come out! Where's that girl he played to hide his murderous attempt."

@bobnkwangu said:

"What if they bring Dintle’s daughter to point him out?"

@MatukaneMilly commented:

"Yoh that Zen is so clever, he knows his story shame."

@zito_les wrote:

"Not this time, remember Dintle's daughter saw the night of the accident."

@Muhabadini said:

"Don't forget that Dintle's child saw him and she will recognize him."

@AlistersWide commented:

"SOMETHING IS TELLING ZEN WILL GET AWAY WITH IT."

@thami_dimba wrote:

"No evidence no case."

@hunadi_mpho added:

"But Zen, there's no way out now."

Robert Mpisi opens up about playing a bad guy in Scandal!

In related news, Briefly News reported that Robert Mpisi joined the cast of Scandal! towards the end of 2021 and his character became a villain in the show from the onset. The actor portrays the role of Zenzele Kubeka in the telenovela. Robert opened up about playing the role of the bad boy.

Zenzele crashed his truck into the Nyathi Family Holdings building and killed fan-fave Quinton Nyathi. He is part of a new family, the Kubekas, who were introduced to the show towards the end of 2021.

Zenzele is the youngest in the family and got away scot-free after the accident that led to the death of Quinton, played by Brighton Ngoma. He told TshisaLIVE in an interview that he is happy to be part of the Scandal! cast and was looking forward to slaying his role as the baddie of the Kubeka clan.

