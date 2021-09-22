Scandal's Robert Mpisi Opens Up About Playing a Bad Guy in the Telenovela

Robert Mpisi has opened up about playing the character of a bad guy in e.tv soapie, Scandal!

The actor portrays the role of Zenzele Kubeka, who is responsible for the death of fan-favourite Quinton Nyathi

According to the storyline, Quinton died when Zenzele drove his truck into the Nyathi Family Holdings building

Robert Mpisi joined the cast of Scandal! recently and his character became a villain in the show from the onset. The actor portrays the role of Zenzele Kubeka in the telenovela. Robert recently opened up about playing the role of the bad boy.

Zenzele crashed his truck into the Nyathi Family Holdings building and killed fan-fave Quinton Nyathi. He is part of a new family, the Kubekas, who were introduced to the show recently.

Zenzele is the youngest in the family and got away scot-free after the accident that led to the death of Quinton, played by Brighton Ngoma.

He told TshisaLIVE in an interview that he is happy to be part of the Scandal! cast and was looking forward to slay his role as the baddie of the Kubeka clan. Robert Mpisi is not new to playing the bad boy role. He also played similar roles in Soul City and Gomora.

"Having played so many 'bad boys' in my career before, the biggest challenge I had was making Zenzele different to all the other baddies I have played," he told the publication.

Robert's fans took to his comment section on Instagram to react to his dramatic entrance into the show. Check out some of their comments below:

musa_hlu said:

"Straight to action, I love your grand entrance."

thato_moshoeshoe wrote:

"This is too much!!"

hunkybear_ngwenya commented:

"Total take over."

jaguarclement_sa added:

"@robertmpisi I see you buddy."

