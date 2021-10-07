LOL: Moshe Ndiki Gatecrashes 'Gomora' Set Just to Confront Melusi

Moshe Ndiki hilariously visited the set of Gomora recently just to confront Melusi, a character played by Zola Xaluva

The bubbly TV presenter attacked Melusi while he was filming a bedroom scene with his boo in the show

Moshe took to social media and posted a clip of the hilarious moment he confronted Melusi and his fans laughed out loud

Moshe Ndiki took his 'hate' for Zola Xaluva's character in Gomora to another level. The bubbly TV host gatecrashed the set of Gomora just to confront Zola's character named Melusi in person. Moshe captured the hilarious moment on camera.

Moshe Ndiki gatecrashed the set of 'Gomora' just to confront Melusi. Image: @moshendiki, @TallZo/Twitter

Source: Instagram

The star took to social media to post the video of the hilarious moment. In the clip, Melusi was baed-up with his boo in bed when Moshe appeared from nowhere to attack him. Melusi was filming the bedroom scene when Moshe came in to drag him in person.

Moshe caption his funny Instagram clip:

"I couldn’t let it go, I had to tell him face to face," he said according to ZAlebs.

Moshe's followers took to his comment section to share their views on the hilarious confrontation. Check out some of the comments below:

noni_zwan said:

"This is the funniest thing I have seen today and I had to watch it like 5 times! You just made my day. I never laughed so hard and I forgot that I was at work."

nobulaligwegwe1 wrote:

"Principal with no principles."

janekane213 said:

"Thank you for fixing the country."

iamleeyola commented:

"I’m dead. Award winning scene this one."

chef_nti added:

"You know I started watching Gomora because of you Le principal with no principals yhuuuu."

Moshe Ndiki has had enough of 'Gomora's Melusi

In related news, Briefly News reported that Moshe Ndiki has not only come out as an avid watcher of Mzansi Magic's gripping telenovela Gomora, but the celeb has admitted to being a part of the people who no longer vibe with Zolisa Xaluva's character.

Moshe posted a video addressing Melusi and his questionable decisions. In recent episodes of Gomora. Melusi found out that his wife, Gladys, was responsible for the murder of his son Langa. In an act of rage, he raced over to the police station to turn in his wife but withdrew his statement when he saw her growing baby bump.

Moshe, like many other viewers, grew rather sick of Melusi's sheepish actions. So he took to Instagram to post a video addressing the Gomora High principal directly.

