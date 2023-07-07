Kgomotso Christopher has landed a new role on Netflix's Fatal Seduction, and she admitted in a recent interview that it was challenging for her

In the production, she stars alongside Thapelo Mokoena and Ntuthuzelo Prince Grootboom

She also spoke about the intima*e scenes and how Netflix and the production crew made things easier for her

Actress Kgomotso Christopher stars in Netflix's highly anticipated film Fatal Seduction.

Kgomotso Christopher admitted that taking on a new role on 'Fatal Seduction' was challenging for her. Image: @kgomotso_christopher

Source: Instagram

The talented actress spoke about her role as a University of Cape Town professor, Nandi Mahlati, who is married to Thapelo Mokoena's character Leonard Mahlati.

Speaking to ZiMoja, Christopher said shooting some scenes was not easy, but the entire Netflix and Fatal Seduction team eased the process.

How Christopher felt about shooting some heated scenes

Although taking on the role of Nandi was difficult for Kgomotso, the heated scenes were not as difficult.

She said the team gave her and her co-star support which made things very easy.

"It is not tough but with the correct technique and professional support before and on set you can do it well. Inti*ate scenes ultimately and are, in essence, stunts. They need to be choreographed, rehearsed, and prepared before the cameras roll."

Fans show Kgomotso love as she shares snaps from the photoshoot

Taking to her Instagram account, Kgomotso shared some promotional snaps from her film.

She captioned the images:

@mokoenalive said:

"Let’s Go In!!!!"

@mayoza_ said:

"Weekend binge."

@dianalitseho said:

"You will always be my Yv no matter what."

@maki_moloko said:

"I can’t wait!!!!!."

@the_real_black_treasure said:

"The woman that never disappointed."

@phally13 said:

"Weyaaaa readyyy!!!"

@pkay_phatheka said:

"Why do you guys act so easily."

@abdul_khoza said:

"The highest of standards."

@minhlediomo said:

"Red for danger - that's all I can say."

@teboo_tebo said:

"Come through with the sass."

Watch the trailer here.

